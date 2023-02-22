"After yesterday's practice, we had a long discussion," said coach Mickey Dean. "I thought our team handled it well and played really well today."

With the win, Auburn reached double-digit victories and is 10-1 on the season.

The Tigers run-ruled UAB in a midweek contest Wednesday, defeating the Blazers 10-1 in five innings behind a trio of home runs.

Runs were rolling from the beginning, as the Tigers put up a five-spot in the first. Nelia Peralta scored the game's first run on a UAB throwing error and Jessie Blaine put another run on the board with an RBI single right after.

Two batters later, Bri Ellis hit her second home run of the season to left field, a two-run blast. Annabelle Widra hit one herself later in the inning to right field, Widra's third home run of the season.

Auburn led 5-0 after one, but still had damage to deal.

Peralta hit an RBI double in the second inning to make it 6-0, before Auburn added three more runs in the bottom of the third.

Makayla Packer barely missed her first home run of the season, but settled for an off-the-wall, standup RBI triple. Packer crossed the plate when Icess Tresvik hit her team-leading fourth long ball of the year to make it 9-0.

"It feels good," Tresvik said about her home runs. "I don't really try to think about. If I think about it, I'm gonna always chase for home runs, but, it's good to be back where I was."

Meanwhile, in the circle, Maddie Penta sat down all nine batters she faced over three innings, before Shelby Lowe and Widra pitched an inning a piece to close out the game.