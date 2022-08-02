Traore leads Auburn in exhibition win

“You can see the talent, you can see the upside, you can see his ability to finish and obviously be able to play in space," the coach said of Traore.

The freshman led the Tigers with 20 points as they dominated the Israel U-20 National Team in a 117-56 victory in Jerusalem.

It might have been just an exhibition against an overmatched team, but Yohan Traore's debut in an Auburn uniform went quite well.

Traore added eight rebounds in the game, trailing transfer Johni Broome (nine) and Dylan Cardwell, who had a team-leading 14 boards, in that category. Broome, also making his Auburn debut, put up 17 points. K.D. Johnson finished with 13 points, shooting 37.5 percent from behind the three-point line, while Cardwell added 12 points to record a double-double along with three blocks.

As usual, Cardwell was light-hearted about his accomplishment.

“I just want to thank everybody else for missing shots, so I could get them," the forward said. "That was the first double-double in my life, I think. It was fun. Hopefully it’s not the last."

The Tigers' defense made it difficult on the Israeli team all game, holding them to just eight points in the first quarter and stretched the lead to 55-22 at halftime.

“I thought the guys played really hard," Pearl said. I" think they enjoyed playing together. The actions that Israel runs are hard to guard, and so it forced us to have to communicate. We had some breakdowns, but obviously with our size and our athleticism, we were able to overcome a lot of that."

Auburn arrived in Jerusalem on Sunday, spending time working at a clinic with Jewish and Palestinian children while seeing some historical sites, including the Mount of Olives, Garden of Gethsemane and Bethlehem.

"It's been a dream come true," Pearl said.

The team returns to the court on Sunday when they take on the Israel All-Star Select Team in Tel Aviv. The final exhibition game is on Monday against the Israel National Team.