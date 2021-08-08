Transfers stepping up on DL

All three have stood out to Wooden this summer and through the first couple of days of fall camp.

Fortunately, the new coaching staff provided that via the transfer portal with the additions of noseguard Tony Fair, defensive end Marcus Harris and edge Eku Leota.

“So far, I love them,” Wooden said. “I love playing alongside Tony Fair -- big nose plugger. I love playing beside Marcus. I love all the transfers. Those two really stood out to me because both of them are going to come with it at the point of attack and play with knock-back, and I love that.”

Wooden especially likes Fair’s ability to take on two offensive linemen at the point of attack, which gives him more 1-on-1 opportunities.

"He moves better than what he looks like, which was a surprise to me,” said Wooden of the UAB transfer. “He doesn't ask for much. He's going to give you his all. Plus, he's very good at the point of attack as well as defeating a block and rushing the quarterback.”

Wooden also likes what Leota, a Northwestern transfer, brings to the edge position along with Derick Hall and T.D. Moultry.

“We're going to be dangerous this year with T.D. Moultry and Derick Hall -- speedsters coming off the edge,” said Wooden. “Me, Marcus and Tony up the middle. You know, we'll be dangerous. And the new transfer, Eku. He surprised me, too. He's very good with pass rush, too. We're just going to kill a lot of people with our speed, techniques and hands and all of that.”

In addition to the transfers, Wooden also singled out a couple of second-year players that have taken a big step in their development this summer and fall.

“Yeah, Zykeivous Walker and Dre Butler,” he said. “Those two really took a step forward, and I feel like it will be a breakout year. They're going to have a great year this year.”

Auburn will hold a pair of split practices Sunday before taking off Monday and then holding a full-squad practice Tuesday.