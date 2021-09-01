Transfers add talent and depth

“That’s the one thing about some of these guys that transfer in. I think one difference is they’ve been through fall camp, they’ve been through the learning curve and so I think there’s a better understanding of what to expect,” said Harsin.

Judging by the official depth chart Harsin released this week, they hit the mark. Six of the Tigers’ nine transfer were on the two-deep and five were listed as starters.

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin and his new staff put a lot of emphasis on the transfer portal and boosting Auburn’s talent level over the spring and summer.

“Sometimes as a freshman it’s not so much that you can’t learn it or it’s so different necessarily, it’s just something they haven’t been through before. You know, once guys have been through something, once they understand like, okay, this is how it is, these are the things that I have to do as a player to have myself ready each and every day.”

Demetris Robertson at Z wide receiver, Tony Fair at nose tackle, Marcus Harris at defensive tackle, Bydarrius Knighten at safety and Donovan Kaufman at kick return were all listed as starters. Kaufman is also listed as a backup safety and expected to be the starting nickel.

Quarterback T.J. Finley is the backup to Bo Nix at quarterback while edge Eku Leota and cornerback Dreshun Miller are expected to be key parts of the playing rotation despite not being listed on the two-deep.

Running back Jordon Ingram may have been the leading ball carrier during fall camp and should have a role on the team as the third or fourth running back.

While he wasn't a transfer, late junior college signee Ro Torrence has also made a fast move up the depth chart. He's listed as the backup to Roger McCreary at cornerback. Torrence originally committed to Tennessee before flipping to Auburn in June.

In contrast, only one of the Tigers' 13 remaining freshmen signees made the two-deep. Tar'Varish Dawson is listed as the backup to Ja'Varrius Johnson at H receiver.

"I think we got some good young players that are still working themselves into the two-deep," said Harsin. "I do think we'll see some of those younger players on special teams at times. But, you know, right now, Dawson has put himself in that position. I think he's been pretty consistent out at practice as far as just his effort and understanding what he needs to do.

"We have some good young players that, the way they're going to get themselves in the mix is the consistency piece and the effort piece. I think we've gotten better at that, but we're obviously not there yet."

Auburn opens the season Saturday against Akron. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Saturday night on ESPN+/SECN+.