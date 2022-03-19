Transfer WR sees immediate impact opportunity during visit

Rucker got to meet with new WR coach Ike Hilliard, and got to see the opportunity to immediately make an impact at Auburn.

A potential addition was on campus on Saturday. Corey Rucker, a former All-Sun Belt WR who's in the transfer portal, got a look at Auburn's campus and got to see practice inside Jordan-Hare.

"I’d say the biggest thing is come in, plug and play," Rucker said. "I got to see it first-hand so I know exactly what they need and exactly what they’re looking for in the receiver and what they need to take this offense to the next level."

Auburn lacked big-play threats at WR last year, and with even less depth now, Rucker feels he could make a big impact at Auburn.

"I don’t want to sound cocky or anything, but I feel like I could definitely come in and be a big factor to help this team," Rucker said.

Along with watching the players, Rucker also got to watch Hilliard at work. Hilliard is a veteran in the NFL and is familiar with the SEC from his time playing at Florida, but is unfamiliar with college coaching. This year at Auburn will be his first coaching in college.

That doesn't bother Rucker, though, he actually appreciated Hilliard's honesty.

"We hit off from the jump," Rucker said. "He’s super real, down to earth, he didn’t sugarcoat anything, he kept it a 100. He told me this is first time getting into college football so he’s still trying to learn a little bit, but him just being completely honest with me in that aspect and not trying to sell me a dream speaks volumes on his part."