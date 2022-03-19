Transfer WR sees immediate impact opportunity during visit
Auburn has just seven scholarship wide receivers on campus for spring practice.
A potential addition was on campus on Saturday. Corey Rucker, a former All-Sun Belt WR who's in the transfer portal, got a look at Auburn's campus and got to see practice inside Jordan-Hare.
Rucker got to meet with new WR coach Ike Hilliard, and got to see the opportunity to immediately make an impact at Auburn.
"I’d say the biggest thing is come in, plug and play," Rucker said. "I got to see it first-hand so I know exactly what they need and exactly what they’re looking for in the receiver and what they need to take this offense to the next level."
Auburn lacked big-play threats at WR last year, and with even less depth now, Rucker feels he could make a big impact at Auburn.
"I don’t want to sound cocky or anything, but I feel like I could definitely come in and be a big factor to help this team," Rucker said.
Along with watching the players, Rucker also got to watch Hilliard at work. Hilliard is a veteran in the NFL and is familiar with the SEC from his time playing at Florida, but is unfamiliar with college coaching. This year at Auburn will be his first coaching in college.
That doesn't bother Rucker, though, he actually appreciated Hilliard's honesty.
"We hit off from the jump," Rucker said. "He’s super real, down to earth, he didn’t sugarcoat anything, he kept it a 100. He told me this is first time getting into college football so he’s still trying to learn a little bit, but him just being completely honest with me in that aspect and not trying to sell me a dream speaks volumes on his part."
During his two seasons at Arkansas State, Rucker has quickly become a big threat. His first season he caught 16 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, he hauled in 59 passes for 816 yards and nine touchdowns.
In 2020 Rucker set a school record with nine receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns in one game. In 2021 he was a second team All-Sun Belt selection.
Rucker will go on an official visit to South Carolina starting Monday this week, then go on an official visit to Utah State on Thursday. He is also considering Washington, Washington State, Baylor, Virginia Tech and others as offers roll in. Ole Miss was his "dream" school, but says he hasn't talked much with the Rebels' coaching staff after receiving an early offer from them.
The goal for Rucker is to make a decision in early or mid-May, as he still has time while he finishes up his semester at Arkansas State.