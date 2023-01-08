Nick Mardner has logged some miles in his lifetime. Originally from Ontario, Canada, the 6-foot-6 wide receiver began his career at Hawaii, before transferring to Cincinnati ahead of last season. He's now in the transfer portal once more and has narrowed it down to two schools on opposite sides of the country — Auburn and California. Mardner visited California earlier this week before taking a trip to Auburn for an official visit over the weekend. "It went great man, I really liked what I saw," Mardnar said. "This new facility is amazing. Met with Coach Freeze, met with the whole staff and it went really good. Get a good sense of a football family around here for sure."

Nick Mardner visited Auburn over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Upon arrival to the Plains, he was greeted by a familiar face — wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. While at Hawaii, Davis served as Mardner's coach in 2021. It's playing a big role in Mardner's interest in Auburn. "He’s like family," Mardner said. "We were tied back to Hawaii in [2021] and he was a big part of my development. I think I played my best ball when I was with him." The stats back it up. During his first two seasons at Hawaii, Mardner had 16 receptions and 357 yards receiving for a total of three touchdowns. When Davis arrived in 2021, Mardner saw his production explode. In his junior season with Davis as his coach, Mardner recorded 46 receptions for 913 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Mardner then transferred to Cincinnati, where in one season he had 19 catches and 218 yards receiving and three touchdowns.