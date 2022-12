“Auburn is my new home," said Fairweather. “It's just the culture here, the facility, the coaches. I just really love it here, and my family loves it here.”

The FIU transfer committed to the Tigers Sunday.

AUBURN | Auburn’s new staff wanted a stretch-the-filed, NFL-style tight end and found just that in Rivaldo Fairweather .

New AU tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua was a big part of Fairweather’s decision.

"He's a great guy; he's stayed connected with me the whole process," said Fairweather. "He showed a lot of love for me.”

Fairweather plans to enroll at Auburn Jan. 8 and go through winter workouts and spring drills. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

"It feels great, man," he said. "Happy to have my new home here, and can't wait to get here."