"I knew this was going to have to be my first stop," Pounders said. "However this visit goes, I’ll evaluate other things, but it’s definitely 10 out of 10."

The Memphis offensive line transfer, who's originally from Mississippi, was in Auburn over the weekend for an official visit. He wanted to make sure the Tigers got the first visit and it set the bar quite high.

When it came to Auburn and Hugh Freeze, there was an instant connection for Makylan Pounders .

When it comes to his recruitment, there's one leading factor — authenticity.

"Anytime somebody’s being transparent with you, being honest with you from the jump, it’s easy to gravitate toward that," Pounders said. "In this recruitment, the main thing I’m gonna be looking for is realness. Who’s gonna be the most genuine, who’s gonna give me the spill on what’s really going on and what their real plans are for me. It’s been a really good trip, I’m not gonna lie."

Auburn envisions Pounders fitting in at tackle along the offensive line, and while there weren't any promises made, the way the staff was upfront impressed him.

"They weren’t guaranteeing me that ‘Hey, you’ll come here and start," Pounders said. "They said there’s a serious opportunity for you to come in and be a starter if you hold up your end, which I respect a lot."

During the visit, Pounders spent time with offensive line coach Jake Thornton, who visited Pounders last week. The two spent time building up their relationship while also reviewing film, which is where Pounders learned what Thornton can do for him as a coach.

"When we were in there watching film, I could just tell in his voice he’s really serious about his job," Pounders said. "He’s really passionate about coaching. He’s eager to know a lot about me and the things I like to do and liked to do at Memphis. A lot of that’s similar to what they do here."

Not to mention, there's a Mississippi connection with head coach Hugh Freeze. The two are from the same area of the Magnolia State and Freeze's father gave Pounders' high school coach his first coaching job.

"He definitely got an edge in this recruitment just because he’s from my area," Pounders said. "There’s a relationship there to be had for sure. Me and him hit it off instantly because he knows all the small restaurants in my town. He’d been around and he knows what it’s like living and coming from that area, so I feel like he understands and got a general idea of me as a person."