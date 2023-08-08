“He brings the explosiveness and quickness off the edge that we need,” said senior Marcus Harris of transfer Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod. “Of course, we lost D-Hall last year, we lost Eku (Leota). But he's another guy who can step up and fill those shoes.

And it’s at a position Auburn has been desperate to add players to this offseason.

AUBURN | Just four practices into fall camp, one defensive newcomer is already turning heads.

“I feel like he's going to be ready. He trains better than I've seen from a lot of other people. He trains hard, and he's quick off the ball. He's got a great first step, quick get-off. I'm excited to see what he does this season.”

McLeod, 6-foot-1 and 237 pounds, transferred from Appalachian State over the summer where he had 76 tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks in 30 career games.

The junior is one of four newcomers competing at the position including Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister, Liberty transfer Stephen Sings and true freshman Brenton Williams.

McLeod is the most accomplished pass rusher of the group.

“He’s a special talent, especially when it comes time to pin it back and go rush,” said defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who also coaches the Jacks. “Now, we haven’t done any real third down stuff, so everything he’s done right now has really been sitting on first, second down, so he hasn’t had, really, the opportunities to do those.

“But he’s been very productive every practice really when he gets the opportunity to rush the quarterback. He did some things today. His physical toolset is pretty amazing. He’s a very talented individual. We’ve just got to get on the right track and make sure I’m putting him in the right spots.”

Auburn will hold its fifth practice of fall camp Tuesday morning.