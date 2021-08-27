Transfer DL earns teammates' trust

So it takes a lot to impress the veteran group led by seniors Chandler Wooten and Zakoby McClain, and junior Owen Pappoe, which is exactly what Marcus Harris has done.

AUBURN | Auburn’s veteran linebacking corps has seen a lot and done a lot. They’ve been through the all the wars in the SEC.

“He’s just a dog, man,” said Pappoe, who along with Wooten was named a permanent team captain this week. “He has a really good get-off, super strong, makes a lot of plays in the backfield. He has a pretty good pass rush skill set to him, too. You can tell that he’s hungry and he’s ready to make a lot of plays for us.”

Wooten has similar praise for Harris, who had 7.5 tackles-for-loss last season after signing with the Jayhawks in the 2019 class out of Park Crossing in Montgomery, Ala.

"Yeah, obviously, just his speed off the ball,” said Wooten. “You know, being able to move, pass rush, stop the run, there's been nothing that man can't do. So I'm excited to see what he'll be able to do against SEC competition because he has a lot to prove coming from Kansas.

“Obviously, people don't really adapt a lot to the SEC at times, but he didn't come in that way. He came in very humble, ready to work. And that's one thing I love about him: he just comes in every day, works hard, doesn't say too much while he gets his job done. And he's reliable, so every time I see him in front of me, I know I'm good.”

Harris, who is listed as 6-foot-2 and 279 pounds on AU’s roster, can play inside at defensive tackle or outside at defensive end.

“Marcus was everything we thought he was when he came and transferred from Kansas,” said defensive coordinator Derek Mason during the first week of fall camp. “He’s a young man that loves to play the game. His attention to detail is high, and his football IQ is high.

“To see a guy who played in a lot of ballgames last year come in and fit into that room and actually start to lead by example, in terms of what he does, you know, that’s needed right now. So, this group is in good hands with Coach Eason, and I think Marcus has really fallen in love with the idea of what Coach (Nick) Eason brings to the table in terms of his development.”

And it’s not just Harris who has stepped up during preseason practice. A number of defensive linemen including UAB transfer Tony Fair, Colby Wooden and Zeke Walker have earned praise from their teammates.

“Everybody's stepped up this offseason getting stronger, getting bigger, some of them trimming down,” said Wooten of the D-line. “Just being able to play fast and physical. And so, I'm looking forward to a big season from that room.”

Auburn will open the season Sept. 4 against Akron at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+ and ESPN+.