"I picked Auburn because they can develop me, they can get me to the caliber player I want to become in this last season," Blidi said.

Indiana transfer defensive lineman Phillip Blidi announced his commitment to Auburn Sunday, days after concluding his official visit to the Plains. Auburn beat out Washington and LSU for the 6-foot-3 lineman.

Auburn has its first transfer addition of the spring.

Blidi spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with Texas Tech before transferring to Indiana ahead of the 2023 season. Following one year in Bloomington, Blidi decided it was time for a change and entered the transfer portal with one season of eligibility.

Auburn ultimately was the best fit for him and his family.

"I think my family will feel very welcome," Blidi said. "I think for the time we’re here, I think that they will love it and I think this is a place that we would love to come back and live here. That’s the kind of community that’s here."

In four seasons between Texas Tech and Indiana, the 6-foot-3 lineman had 70 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

He's hoping to take things to another level in his final season with Auburn, which was the main reason he entered the portal.

"I need a certain caliber of coaching before I go to the league," Blidi said after his official visit. "I need to be the best prepared before I go in and that’s where that development piece comes in."

Defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams will oversee Blidi and the two hit it off during Blidi's official visit.

"Me and him spoke about how he can change my game, the weaknesses in my game that he can make the strength for me, make me a complete player," Blidi said.