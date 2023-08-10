Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

With the 21 signees from the 2023 class, AU was able to replace close to 50 percent of its roster following the hire of Hugh Freeze last November.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (2): Zach Calzada (IW), T.J. Finley (TSU)

Transfers in (1): Payton Thorne (MIST)

The Skinny: Auburn needed an experienced RPO quarterback and got him in Thorne, who completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 6,494 yards with 49 touchdowns in 29 career games at Michigan State. He’s competing with returning starter Robby Ashford and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner for the starting position during fall camp.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (1): Jordon Ingram (TROY)

Transfers in (1): Brian Battie (USF)

The Skinny: Jarquez Hunter is the presumed starter and should be one of the SEC’s most productive tailbacks this season. Auburn is very deep at the position. Battie should be a versatile backup and was an All-American kick returner at USF. Damari Alston is a talented backup that can push Hunter and true freshman Jeremiah Cobb was one of the top signees in the 2023 class.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (5): J.J. Evans (UNA), Ze’Vian Capers (WKU), Dazalin Worsham (UAB), Tar’Varish Dawson (COLO), Landen King (UTAH)

Transfers in (4): Nick Mardner (CIN), Caleb Burton (OHST), Jyaire Shorter (NT), Shane Hooks (JSU)

The Skinny: Auburn significantly upgraded the speed and big-play ability on the outside with the additions of Burton, Shorter and Hooks. Shorter averaged an FBS-best 27.2 yards per catch last season and Hooks had 10 touchdown receptions. Burton has made a strong impression the first week of camp. Mardner was able to go through spring. Ja’Varrius Johnson is a proven playmaker in the slot and is being pushed by Jay Fair. Marcus Johnson, Camden Brown, Koy Moore and Omari Kelly are some other returning receivers that could figure into the playing rotation. Former Northern Colorado’s Kassidy Woods also joined the group as a walk-on.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Rivaldo Fairweather (FIU)

The Skinny: This is one of AU’s strongest positions. Fairweather is a playmaker that should be a top receiving target. Deal and Fromm will be key parts of the offense. With three seniors, the position will be a big priority in the 2024 class.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (2): Keiondre Jones (FSU), Colby Smith (TROY)

Transfers in (5): Dillon Wade (TULSA), Gunner Britton (WKU), Avery Jones (ECU), Jaden Muskrat (TULSA), Dylan Senda (NW)

The Skinny: The offensive line is by far AU’s most improved position from last year. Wade and Britton at the tackles and Jones at center are expected to be starters. The competition at guard should be fierce this fall with Muskrat competing against Kam Stutts, Jeremiah Wright and Tate Johnson. Senda is probably a future center or guard but has shown his versatility by playing tackle in camp. JUCO addition Izavion Miller could begin the season as the sixth man. True freshman Connor Lew has a bright future and should be Jones primary backup this fall.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (3): Marquis Robinson, Jeffrey M’Ba (PUR), Tobechi Okoli (ISU)

Transfers in (3): Mosiah Nasili-Kite (MARY), Lawrence Johnson (PUR), Justin Rogers (UK)

The Skinny: The three transfers were crucial with Rogers and Nasili-Kite probable starters or key backups. Johnson will have an important role too. Marcus Harris is the alpha of the group and can start at either tackle or end. Jayson Jones is improved from last season and JUCO transfer Quientrail Jamison-Travis should be a big contributor once he gets into shape. True freshman Keldric Faulk is a future star at d-end.

JACK LINEBACKER

Transfers out (2): Joko Willis (UNK), Dylan Brooks (KAN)

Transfers in (3): Sr. Elijah McAllister (VAN), Jalen McLeod (APST), Stephen Sings (LIB)

The Skinny: The position will include four newcomers with the three transfers and true freshman Brenton Williams. McLeod is a huge addition and should be an impact pass rusher this fall. McAllister is already a key team leader and should be a starter or top rotational piece. Sings and Williams shuold provide depth.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (2): Desmond Tisdol (FAU), Kameron Brown (CHAT)

Transfers in (2): Austin Keys (OM), Larry Nixon III (NT)

The Skinny: Keys is the favorite to win the staring Mike position. Nixon should battle Eugene Asante and Wesley Steiner for the starting Will position. Cam Riley can start or be a key backup and either spot while Robert Woodyard looks like a future starter at Mike. Powell Gordon originally entered the portal after spring but opted to return to Auburn this fall. DeMario Tolan transferred in from LSU in January but dropped out of school this summer due to family issues.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (1): A.D. Diamond (UAB)

Transfers in (0): None

The Skinny: Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James, the projected starters, bring a lot of talent and experience at cornerback. J.D. Rhym and true freshman Kyin Lee should be the top backups. At nickel, Keionte Scott is a standout with Donovan Kaufman, Caleb Wooden and true freshman Sylvester Smith providing plenty of support. There are a lot of interchangeable parts in AU’s secondary including Kaufman and Wooden, who can play safety.

SAFETY

Transfers out (1): Craig McDonald (MIN)

Transfers in (0): None

The Skinny: Zion Puckett and Jaylin Simpson are the projected starters and compliment each other well. An improved Marquise Gilbert should be a key backup. Austin Ausberry and true freshmen Terrance Love and C.J. Johnson will provide depth.

TOTALS

Transfers out: 19

Transfers in: 20

Estimated scholarship players: 80