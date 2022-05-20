Tracking the transfers

Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

The deadline to enter the portal and be eligible to play this fall was May 1.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2021-22 season has already had a big impact on Auburn’s roster with 18 departures and eight incoming since the end of the regular season.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (2): Sr. Bo Nix (ORE), RFr. Dematrius Davis (ASU)

Transfers in (2): Jr. Zach Calzada (TAMU), RFr. Robby Ashford (ORE)

Current (2): Jr. T.J. Finley, TFr. Holden Geriner

Incoming (0): None

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: Calzada will be fully released from his non-throwing shoulder injury shortly and be at the forefront of the competition for the starting job this summer and fall. Finley had a good spring but struggled in the A-Day game while Ashford had a solid spring and an outstanding A-Day. Geriner has the look and mentality of a future starter.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (1): Gr. Shaun Shivers (IND)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (4): Jr. Tank Bigsby, So. Jarquez Hunter, So. Jordon Ingram, RFr. Sean Jackson

Incoming (1): TFr. Damari Alston

Targets (1): Caleb Berry (WASH)

The Skinny: This should be an area of strength for the offense. Bigsby is poised for a big season, especially if his offensive line can step up and provide more space. He’s got some experienced depth behind him and another potential standout, Alston, coming at the end of May.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (2): Jr. Elijah Canion (PUR), Jr. Kobe Hudson (UCF)

Transfers in (1): Dazalin Worsham (MIA)

Current (7): Gr. Shedrick Jackson, Jr. Ze’Vian Capers, Jr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jr. Malcolm Johnson Jr., So. J.J. Evans, RFr. Ta’Varish Dawson, TFr. Jay Fair

Incoming (2): TFr. Omari Kelly, TFr. Camden Brown

Targets (2): Ryan Peppins (UTAH), Deion Smith (LSU)

The Skinny: Worsham probably won’t step in as a No. 1 SEC receiver but should provide important depth and be part of the playing rotation. Jackson provides a lot of leadership and experience. AU desperately needs some of the younger players to step up this fall. Brown is one to watch after he arrives at the end of May.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Gr. John Samuel Shenker, Jr. Luke Deal, Jr. Tyler Fromm, Jr. Brandon Frazier, So. Landen King, TFr. Micah Riley-Ducker

Incoming (0): None

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: With the return of Shenker, this is one of the most talented and deepest positions on the team. It should be a focal part of the offense. I’ve still got King listed as a tight end, but he’ll play receiver too. After not contributing last season, Frazier had a good spring.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Gr. Tashawn Manning (KEN)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (15): Gr. Nick Brahms, Gr. Austin Troxell, Gr. Brandon Council, Gr. Brenden Coffey, Gr. Alec Jackson, Sr. Kilian Zierer, Sr. Jalil Irvin, Sr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Keiondre Jones, So. Jeremiah Wright, So. Tate Johnson, So. Avery Jernigan, RFr. Colby Smith, RFr. Garner Langlo, TFr. Eston Harris

Incoming (0): None

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: It doesn’t appear Auburn will be able to upgrade the position via the transfer portal. It can still improve especially if Zierer, Wright and Jones step up their play this fall. Only seven OL are scheduled to return next fall so it will be a priority in the 2023 class and transfer portal. Of the returning group, Smith is one to watch for the future.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (6): Sr. Caleb Johnson, Sr. Dre Butler (LIB), So. Daniel Foster-Allen (USA), RFr. Lee Hunter (UCF), Jr. J.J. Pegues (OM), RFr. Ian Matthews (MIZ)

Transfers in (2): So. Jayson Jones (ORE), Gr. Morris Joseph (MEM)

Current (7): Gr. Marquis Burks, Jr. Colby Wooden, Jr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, So. Jeffrey M’ba, RFr. Tobechi Okoli, RFr. Marquis Robinson

Incoming (1): TFr. Enyce Sledge

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: This is a pretty talented group and AU has added a potential starter (Jones) and rotational player (Joseph) from the portal. Wooden is a future NFL player and Harris could be too. M’ba missed spring with a shoulder injury but will be ready to go this summer. Robinson entered the portal and then returned to Auburn in better shape. He could help this fall.

EDGE

Transfers out (1): Jr. Romello Height (USC)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (3): Sr. Derick Hall, Sr. Eku Leota, RFr. Dylan Brooks

Incoming (0): None

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: With Hall and Leota returning, Auburn has two experienced and talented edge rushers. Depth is a big issue but the Tigers have been unable to bring in any from the portal. DL Colby Wooden or LB Cam Riley could also help out at edge. AU needs to develop some young edge players so this position has to be a high priority for the 2023 class.

LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Sr. Eugene Asante (UNC)

Current (7): Sr. Owen Pappoe, Jr. Wesley Steiner, Jr. Cam Riley, Jr. Desmond Tisdol, Jr. Kameron Brown, So. Joko Willis, TFr. Powell Gordon,

Incoming (1): TFr. Robert Woodyard

Targets (1): Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (JMU)

The Skinny: The return of Pappoe is a boost for this position. Steiner and Riley stepped up this spring. Asante and Willis will also be part of the playing rotation and Woodyard could fill a role of a run stopper when he arrives at the end of May.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (3): Gr. Dreshun Miller, Jr. Ro Torrence (AZST), So. Eric Reed Jr. (GT)

Transfers in (1): D.J. James (ORE)

Current (5): Sr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr. Jaylin Simpson, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, RFr. A.D. Diamond, TFr. JaDarian Rhym

Incoming (2): Jr. Keionte Scott, TFr. Austin Ausberry

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: Pritchett and Simpson give AU a talented pair of starters and James should play right away too. Rhym impressed in the spring and looks like a future star. He’ll play this fall too. Kaufman is the likely starter at nickel. This position has talent, experience and depth.

SAFETY

Transfers out (2): So. Ladarius Tennison (OM), RFr. Ahmari Harvey (GT)

Transfers in (1): So. Craig McDonald (ISU)

Current (4): Jr. Zion Puckett, Jr. Marquise Gilbert, So. Cayden Bridges, TFr. Caleb Wooden

Incoming (0): None

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: McDonald, who will enroll a the end of May, could quickly earn a starting position alongside Puckett. Wooden stood out in the spring and will play in the secondary and on special teams. Bridges has talent and could be a future starter. Gilbert should help out too but needs to add more size and strength to his frame.