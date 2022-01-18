Tracking the transfers

Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2021-22 season has already had a big impact on Auburn’s roster with 14 departures and four incoming since the end of the regular season.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (1): Sr. Bo Nix (ORE)

Transfers in (2): Jr. Zach Calzada (TAMU), So. Robby Ashford (ORE)

Returning (2): Jr. T.J. Finley, RFr. Dematrius Davis

Incoming (1): TFr. Holden Geriner

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: With the additions of Calzada and Ashford, Auburn will have a wide-open, five-player battle for the starting quarterback position this spring. There could certainly be some post-spring attrition, however.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (1): Gr. Shaun Shivers (IND)

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (3): Jr. Tank Bigsby, So. Jarquez Hunter, So. Jordon Ingram

Incoming (1): TFr. Damari Alston

Targets (1): TFr. TreVonte’ Citizen (HS)

The Skinny: If Auburn misses on Citizen, it could pursue a transfer running back to solidify the depth chart. This list also doesn’t include walk-on Sean Jackson, who played in all 13 games last season.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (2): Jr. Elijah Canion (PUR), Jr. Kobe Hudson (UCF)

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (6): Gr. Shedrick Jackson, Jr. Ze’Vian Capers, Jr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jr. Malcolm Johnson Jr., So. J.J. Evans, RFr. Ta’Varish Dawson

Incoming (3): TFr. Jay Fair, TFr. Omari Kelly, TFr. Camden Brown

Targets (0): None at this time

The Skinny: Jackson will provide some much-needed leadership to the group, which still needs an injection of talent via the portal. After missing out on a couple of targets, the Tigers are expected to keep a close eye on any new portal entries in the coming weeks and months. The three signees will have an opportunity to play right away, especially Fair, who has enrolled for spring semester.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Gr. John Samuel Shenker, Jr. Luke Deal, Jr. Tyler Fromm, Jr. Brandon Frazier, So. Landen King

Incoming (1): TFr. Micah Riley-Ducker

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: With the return of Shenker, this is one of the most talented and deepest positions on the team.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Gr. Tashawn Manning (KEN)

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (14): Gr. Nick Brahms, Gr. Austin Troxell, Gr. Brandon Council, Gr. Brenden Coffey, Gr. Alec Jackson, Sr. Kilian Zierer, Sr. Jalil Irvin, Sr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Keiondre Jones, So. Jeremiah Wright, So. Tate Johnson, So. Avery Jernigan, RFr. Colby Smith, RFr. Garner Langlo

Incoming (1): TFr. Eston Harris

Targets (3): Hunter Nourzad (COR), Tyler Steen (VU), TFr. Jalen Farmer (HS)

The Skinny: Even with the return of eight players with a combined 121 college starts, Auburn could desperately use a couple of transfers to upgrade the talent level. AU would also like to add at least one additional signee in the late period. Right now, AU is scheduled to return just seven OL for 2023.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (5): Sr. Caleb Johnson, Sr. Dre Butler, So. Daniel Foster-Allen (USA), RFr. Lee Hunter, Jr. J.J. Pegues

Transfers in (1): So. Jayson Jones (ORE)

Returning (7): Gr. Marquis Burks, Jr. Colby Wooden, Jr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, RFr. Marquis Robinson, RFr. Ian Matthews, RFr. Tobechi Okoli

Incoming (2): Jr. Jeffrey M’ba, TFr. Enyce Sledge

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: Even with the recent defections of Pegues and Hunter, Auburn has nine players for 2022, still a solid three-deep with a talented starting lineup. Getting Wooden and Burks back, and adding Jones was a big boost. The Tigers need to develop depth for backup roles this season and looking ahead for starters the next two years.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER AND EDGE

Transfers out (1): Jr. Romello Height

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (4): Sr. Derick Hall, Sr. Eku Leota, Jr. Cam Riley, RFr. Dylan Brooks

Incoming (0): None at this time

Targets (1): TFr. Jack Pyburn (HS)

The Skinny: With Hall and Leota returning, Auburn has two experienced and talented edge rushers. The depth is an issue, however, and the Tigers would like to add a portal pass rusher in addition to landing Pyburn in the late period. If Pyburn signs, he’ll have an opportunity to play right away. AU needs to develop some young edge players so this position has to be a high priority for the 2023 class.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. Owen Pappoe, Jr. Wesley Steiner, Jr. Desmond Tisdol, Jr. Kameron Brown, So. Joko Willis

Incoming (2): TFr. Powell Gordon, TFr. Robert Woodyard

Targets (1): Sr. Eugene Asante (UNC)

The Skinny: The return of Pappoe is a boost for this position. He’ll lead an inexperienced group with Willis having an opportunity to take a big step forward this spring. Asante could join the program within the next 24 hours and would help fill the loss of Zakoby McClain.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (1): Gr. Dreshun Miller

Transfers in (1): D.J. James (ORE)

Returning (4): Sr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr. Jaylin Simpson, Jr. Ro Torrence, RFr. A.D. Diamond

Incoming (3): Jr. Keionte Scott, TFr. JaDarian Rhym, TFr. Austin Ausberry

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: James was a big addition who will compete for a starting position right away. The additions of Scott, Ausberry and Rhym in the days before Signing Day were a key to this class. All three should play this fall. Rhym is a corner, Scott could play corner or nickel, and Ausberry any of the three positions in the secondary. This position has talent and depth.

SAFETY

Transfers out (2): So. Ladarius Tennison (OM), RFr. Ahmari Harvey (GT)

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (4): Jr. Zion Puckett, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, So. Eric Reed Jr., RFr. Cayden Bridges

Incoming (2): Jr. Marquise Gilbert, TFr. Caleb Wooden

Targets (0): None at this time

The Skinny: Puckett and Kaufman return with starting experience but this position could use an injection of talent. That could come from either Gilbert or Wooden, who could play or even start this fall. Bridges has a big opportunity to earn a spot this spring. AU may look for a talented safety from the portal to upgrade the talent and depth here.