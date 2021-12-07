Tracking the transfers

** An important note: This feature is looking ahead to 2022 so I’ve already moved the player’s experience up a year and there could be several graduates that are not listed that may opt to return.

Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2021-22 season is just starting to heat up and Auburn already has five departures since the end of the regular season.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (3): Sr. Bo Nix, Jr. T.J. Finley, RFr. Dematrius Davis

Incoming (1): TFr. Holden Geriner

The Skinny: There’s no drama at this position, for now, but it’s certainly worth monitoring in the coming weeks and months.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (1): Gr. Shaun Shivers

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (3): Jr. Tank Bigsby, So. Jarquez Hunter, So. Jordon Ingram

Incoming (1): TFr. Damari Alston

The Skinny: This position appears pretty stable going into the offseason with the possibility of adding another running back to the 2022 class in the next eight days. This list also doesn’t include walk-on Sean Jackson, who played in all 12 games this fall.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (1): Jr. Elijah Canion

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (6): Jr. Kobe Hudson, Jr. Ze’Vian Capers, Jr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jr. Malcolm Johnson Jr., So. J.J. Evans, RFr. Ta’Varish Dawson

Incoming (2): TFr. Jay Fair, TFr. Omari Kelly

The Skinny: It’s fair to expect more turnover at this position. More players could opt into the portal and AU will likely pursue multiple transfer receivers. AU is still trying to add another freshman or two in the 2022 class.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (4): Jr. Luke Deal, Jr. Tyler Fromm, Jr. Brandon Frazier, So. Landen King

Incoming (1): TFr. Micah Riley-Ducker

The Skinny: This appears to be a position of strength and it’s possible Gr. John Samuel Shenker could also return.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Gr. Tashawn Manning

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (8): Sr. Kilian Zierer, Sr. Jalil Irvin, Sr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Keiondre Jones, So. Tate Johnson, So. Avery Jernigan, RFr. Colby Smith, RFr. Garner Langlo

Incoming (1): TFr. Eston Harris

The Skinny: This will be a key position during the offseason and it’s certainly possible that one or more graduates could return for a final season such as Brodarious Hamm, Alec Jackson or Nick Brahms. AU will purse multiple linemen in the portal and could lose more transfers out in the coming months. AU would also like to add a couple of more signees over the next eight days. TFr. Drew Bobo is not listed because it appears unlikely he remains in AU’s 2022 class.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Sr. Caleb Johnson

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (11): Sr. Dre Butler, Jr. Colby Wooden, Jr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, Jr. J.J. Pegues, So. Jeremiah Wright, So. Daniel Foster-Allen, RFr. Marquis Robinson, RFr. Ian Matthews, RFr. Lee Hunter, RFr. Tobechi Okoli

Incoming (1): TFr. Caden Story

The Skinny: I wouldn’t be surprised of AU had a little attrition here. Wright is a key player. He could be the starting noseguard next season or move back to offensive line and be a starting tackle. AU is hoping to add a couple of more DL in the 2022 class and could look for portal help if there’s multiple transfers out.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER AND EDGE

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. Derick Hall, Sr. Eku Leota, Jr. Romello Height, Jr. Cam Riley, RFr. Dylan Brooks

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Hall has a decision to make for the 2022 NFL Draft and Height needs to have a good offseason in and out of football to reach his potential. AU needs at least one edge defender in the 2022 class and could also seek help in the portal.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. Owen Pappoe, Jr. Wesley Steiner, Jr. Desmond Tisdol, Jr. Kameron Brown, So. Joko Willis

Incoming (1): TFr. Powell Gordon

The Skinny: The Tigers are still trying to add one or two more linebackers in the 2022 class. AU may need to pursue some transfer help depending on how Steiner, Tisdol and Willis develop over the coming months.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (4): Gr. Dreshun Miller, Sr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr. Jaylin Simpson, Jr. Ro Torrence, RFr. A.D. Diamond

Incoming (1): TFr. Kobi Albert

The Skinny: We've heard that Miller is returning so that's why he's listed at this time. AU returns some quality upperclassmen but needs to bring in more talented youngsters for the future. Albert is a good start assuming he stays at corner and doesn't move to wide receiver.

SAFETY

Transfers out (1): So. Ladarius Tennison

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Jr. Zion Puckett, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, So. Eric Reed Jr., RFr. Ahmari Harvey, RFr. Cayden Bridges

Incoming (1): TFr. Caleb Wooden

The Skinny: This position appears to be in pretty good shape and AU may add another safety in the 2022 class.