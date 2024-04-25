Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each will have on AU's depth chart.

*** THE LATEST: Auburn beat out Texas A&M for former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith Wednesday afternoon. He's AU's fourth addition from the portal in the spring period. Five players have left during spring.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (1): Robby Ashford (SCAR)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (4): Sr. Payton Thorne, So. Holden Geriner, RFr. Hank Brown, TFr. Walker White

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Auburn finished spring with four quarterbacks and it looks like it will enter the fall with the same four. Thorne is likely to begin the season as the starter. The biggest question surrounding this group is how much it can improve with better receivers, a better offensive line and having all the offensive coaches on the same page. The battle for No. 2 will continue this fall as a preview of next year's competition for the starter.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Gr. Brian Battie, Sr. Jarquez Hunter, Jr. Damari Alston, Jr. Sean Jackson, So. Jeremiah Cobb

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Battie entered the portal in December but elected to return. It's a talented group and most are capable of a breakout season. Hunter is the most experienced but Alston pushed him hard during the spring and AU's coaches know they've got to get Cobb more touches.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (5): Omari Kelly, (MTSU) Jyaire Shorter (MEM), Malcolm Johnson (BG), Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jay Fair

Transfers in (3): Sr. Robert Lewis (GSU), Sr. Sam Jackson V (CAL), Sr. KeAndre Lambert-Smith (PSU)

Current (5): Sr. Koy Moore, Jr. Camden Brown, So. Caleb Burton, TFr. Cam Coleman, TFr. Bryce Cain

Incoming (2): TFr. Perry Thompson, TFr. Malcolm Simmons

The Skinny: The wide receiver position has been transformed during the offseason and showed a lot of improvement during spring drills. The latest addition of Lambert-Smith gives AU a veteran, reliable outside receiver with big-play ability, which will allow Lewis to slide inside to the slot. Lewis, Jackson and Coleman were the starters during the A-Day game.Two more freshmen are scheduled to arrive next month.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (1): Tyler Fromm (GSU)

Transfers in (1): So. Rico Walker (MARY)

Current (4): Gr. Luke Deal, Gr. Brandon Frazier, Sr. Rivaldo Fairweather, So. Micah Riley

Incoming (0):

The Skinny: One of the strongest positions on the team with three veterans including Fairweather, who set an AU record for catches as a tight end last season. Riley and Walker preformed well this spring and will be ready to step into a starring role next season.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Sr. Percy Lewis (MSU)

Current (13): Sr. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. Tate Johnson, Sr. Dillon Wade, Sr. Izavion Miller, Sr. Jaden Muskrat, So. E.J. Harris, So. Connor Lew, RFr. Tyler Johnson, RFr. Dylan Senda, RFr. Clay Wedin, RFr. Bradyn Joiner, So. Seth Wilfred, TFr. Favour Edwin

Incoming (1): TFr. DeAndre Carter

The Skinny: Percy stepped in at left tackle to solidify AU's offensive line this spring. Wade did well moving to left guard while Wright looks to have finally secured a full-time starting position at right guard. Lew is a budding star at center and Miller worked hard to increase his quickness over the offseason. This is the healthiest Au's offensive line has looked in years.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (3): Enyce Sledge (ILL), Stephen Johnson, Wilky Denaud (MSU)

Transfers in (4): Jr. Gage Keys (KAN), Sr. Trill Carter (TEX), Sr. Philip Blidi (IND), Sr. Isaiah Raikes (USC)

Current (8): Sr. Zeke Walker, Sr. Jayson Jones, Sr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, So. Keldric Faulk, RFr. Darron Reed, TFr. T.J. Lindsey, TFr. Malik Blocton, TFr. Amaris Williams

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Auburn has boosted this position in a big way via the portal. Keys and Carter made an immediate impact starting the spring game. The two spring additions, Blidi and Raikes, should compete for starting spots and be big parts of the playing rotation. Faulk is poised for a big season after starting as a true freshman last season. If Reed continues to improve, he could make an impact this fall. All three freshmen look like future stars.

BUCK LINEBACKER

Transfers out (2): Stephen Sings, Brenton Williams

Transfers in (1): Jr. Keyron Crawford (ARST)

Current (3): Sr. Jalen McLeod, TFr. Jamonta Waller, TFr. Joseph Phillips

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Crawford was a key addition giving Auburn experienced depth behind McLeod, who is AU's top pass rusher. Waller and Phillips are talented freshmen and should have opportunities to play this fall. Both have big upsides.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (2): Cam Riley (NCST), Wesley Steiner

Transfers in (1): Sr. Dorian Mausi Jr. (DUKE)

Current (5): Sr. Eugene Asante, Sr. Austin Keys, So. Robert Woodyard, TFr. Demarcus Riddick, TFr. D'Angelo Barber

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: The heart of the defense led by Asante, the linebacker position has talent, experience, depth and some talented freshmen. Keys and Mausi are both physical defenders between the tackles. Despite the depth, Riddick and Barber should play this fall and could both be starters in 2025.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (4): Austin Ausberry (LSU), J.D. Rhym, Colton Hood, Tyler Scott

Transfers in (1): So. Antonio Kite (ALA)

Current (6): Sr. Keionte Scott, Jr. Champ Anthony, So. Kayin Lee, RFr. J.C. Hart, TFr. Jalyn Crawford, TFr. Kensley Faustin

Incoming (1): TFr. A'Mon Lane-Ganus

The Skinny: It was a surprise to see both Hood and Scott enter the portal this week. The redshirt freshmen were both poised for significant playing time as key backups this season and looked like future starters. Their loss means AU will have to pursue at least one corner in the portal to shore up the depth chart. This spring, Keionte Scott made the move from nickel to corner and Lee stepped up as the other starter. Anthony was a standout at nickel.

SAFETY

Transfers out (2): Marquise Gilbert, Donovan Kaufman (NCST)

Transfers in (1): Sr. Jerrin Thompson (TEX)

Current (6): Jr. Caleb Wooden, So. Terrance Love, RFr. Sylvester Smith, RFr. C.J. Johnson, So. Laquan Robinson, TFr. Kaleb Harris

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Thompson was an important addition and looks like a starter. There's plenty of competition, however, with Wooden and Smith also standouts in the spring along with Harris, who was the biggest surprise among the true freshmen. Robinson could also make a push this fall.

TOTALS

Transfers out: 20

Transfers in: 13

Current: 61 (includes kicker and punter)

Incoming: 4

PROJECTED TOTAL: 78