Tracking the transfers

Auburn could add as many as six more this summer.

The Tigers have also benefitted from the portal bringing in six transfers in UAB noseguard Tony Fair Kansas defensive lineman Marcus Harris, Northwestern rush end Eku Leota, West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller, SEMO defensive back Bydarrius Knighten and Vanderbilt defensive back Donovan Kaufman..

AUBURN | The transfer portal has been hopping in recent days with a couple more Auburn players jumping in bringing the total to 12 since the end of last season.

The deadline for players to enter the portal is July 1. That will to move to May 1 for athletes in fall and winter sports in subsequent years.

Below is a look at the transfer by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (2): Cord Sandberg (EKU), Chayil Garnett

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (3): Jr. Bo Nix, Sr. Grant Loy, TFr. Dematrius Davis

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: The quarterback position is still in good hands with Nix, a two-year returning starter. He’s got a veteran backup in Loy and a talented early enrollee in Davis behind him. Auburn, however, is looking to upgrade the depth and perhaps bring in more competition for Nix.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (2): DJ Williams (FSU), Mark-Antony Richards (UCF)

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (3): So. Tank Bigsby, Sr. Shaun Shivers, Sr. Devan Barrett

Incoming (1): TFr. Jarquez Hunter

The Skinny: The depth at running back took a big hit with the loss of Williams and Richards. Both would have battled Shivers for the backup position behind Bigsby and had the potential to develop into solid to good SEC starters. Auburn’s offense will likely be built around Bigsby this season. He’s a special talent. Shivers has worked hard to become a quality backup and is a good fit in a Bryan Harsin/Mike Bobo power offense. Quality SEC teams usually need more than two dependable running backs and Auburn is in the market for and likely needs a transfer running back.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (8): Sr. Shedrick Jackson, Sr. Caylin Newton, So. Ze’Vian Capers, So. Kobe Hudson, So. Elijah Canion, So. Ja’Varrius Johnson, So. Malcolm Johnson Jr., RFr. J.J. Evans

Incoming (2): TFr. Hal Presley, TFr. Ta’varish Dawson

The Skinny: This position was impacted by the loss of AU’s three top receivers from last year to the NFL Draft. The inexperience and process of learning a new offense certainly showed during the spring game. Auburn is looking for a potential No. 1 receiver to bring in this summer.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. John Samuel Shenker, So. Luke Deal, So. Tyler Fromm, So. Brandon Frazier, TFr. Landen King

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: The tight end position is as deep and talented as it’s been in nearly a decade and should be a focus of the Harsin/Bobo offense.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Kamaar Bell (FAU)

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (15): Sr. Nick Brahms, Sr. Tashawn Manning, Sr. Brodarious Hamm, Sr. Alec Jackson, Sr. Austin Troxell, Sr. Brandon Council, Sr. Brenden Coffey, Sr. Prince Michael Sammons, Jr. Jalil Irvin, Jr. Kameron Stutts, Jr. Kilian Zierer, So. Keiondre Jones, So. Tate Johnson, RFr. Avery Jernigan, TFr. Garner Langlo

Incoming (1): TFr. Colby Smith

The Skinny: Bell played in one game as a redshirt freshman last season and wasn’t in line for significant playing time this fall. With no additional attrition, Auburn will head into fall camp with 16 offensive linemen, which is more than enough. But Auburn is in the market for a potential left tackle to boost the pass blocking.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (3): Daquan Newkirk (UF), Jaren Handy (IU), Jay Hardy

Transfers in (2): Sr. Tony Fair, Fr. Marcus Harris

Returning (10): Sr. Tyrone Truesdell, Sr. Marquis Burks, Jr. Caleb Johnson, Jr. Dre Butler, So. Colby Wooden, So. Zeke Walker, So. J.J. Pegues, So. Jeremiah Wright (injured), RFr. Daniel Foster-Allen, TFr. Lee Hunter

Incoming (2): TFr. Marquis Robinson, TFr. Ian Matthews

The Skinny: Newkirk had just 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks in 10 games. Handy had three tackles in seven games and Hardy played in one game. Truesdell and Wooden are returning starters and having a total of 13 defensive tackles and ends is more than enough to completely fill out a depth chart. Burks finished spring with the first-team, Pegues made the move from tight end the final two weeks of spring and Hunter showed he has the potential to earn a spot in the playing rotation this fall.Add Fair, who could be the starting noseguard and Harris, a big-bodied defensive end, and AU’s defensive line has the potential to be better in 2021.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER AND EDGE

Transfers out (1): Big Kat Bryant (UCF)

Transfers in (1): Jr. Eku Leota

Returning (6): Sr. T.D. Moultry, Sr. Chandler Wooten, Jr. Derick Hall, So. Romello Height, So. Cam Riley, RFr. Nick Curtis

Incoming (2): RFr. Joko Willis, TFr. Dylan Brooks

The Skinny: Similar to Newkirk, Bryant was a senior last season and not particularly productive playing the Buck position. Hall could be poised for a breakout year. Leota, Willis and Brooks will bring a lot of speed and athleticism to the position and should contribute immediately. Wooten and Riley can both play inside linebacker too. There’s a lot of versatility built into AU’s front six so the depth is even better than it looks on paper.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Returning (5): Sr. Zakoby McClain, Jr. Owen Pappoe, So. Wesley Steiner, So. Desmond Tisdol, So. Kameron Brown

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: McClain and Pappoe give Auburn one of the best pair of linebackers in the SEC. Steiner had a good spring and is on track to be a future starter.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (2): Marco Domio, Kamal Hadden (UT)

Transfers in (2): Jr. Dreshun Miller, Sr. Bydarrius Knighten

Returning (5): Sr. Roger McCreary, Sr. Malcolm Askew, Jr. Nehemiah Pritchett, So. Jaylin Simpson, So. Eric Reed Jr.

Incoming (1): TFr. Armani Diamond

The Skinny: Domio and Hadden weren’t in line for a lot of playing time while Miller and Knighten will certainly be. Both join a defensive backfield with a lot of versatility. Miller is mainly a cornerback, who can play nickel, while Knighten can play both nickel and safety. McCreary and Simpson are the projected starters at cornerback and Pritchett at nickel. Pritchett can also play corner after starting 10 game there last season. Although listed at safety, both Ladarius Tennison and Zion Puckett can play nickel.

SAFETY

Transfers out (1): Chris Thompson Jr. (USC)

Transfers in (1): Fr. Donovan Kaufman

Returning (4): Sr. Smoke Monday, So. Ladarius Tennison, So. Zion Puckett, TFr. Ahmari Harvey

Incoming (2): TFr. Cayden Bridges, TFr. Juwon Gaston

The Skinny: Kaufman will push for a starting position and is an immediate upgrade over Thompson Jr. Monday and Tennison were the starters during the spring. Harvey and Puckett were both injured but are expected back this summer. Knighten can work in at safety too.