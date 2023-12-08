Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each will have on the depth chart.

The transfer portal opened Dec. 4 and will close on Jan. 2. There is a second opportunity for players to enter the portal May 1-15.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2023-24 season is already in full swing with eight players announcing their plans to leave.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (4): Sr. Payton Thorne, Jr. Robby Ashford, So. Holden Geriner, RFr. Hank Brown

Incoming (1): TFr. Walker White

The Skinny: Quarterback is one of the most intriguing position for Auburn in the portal. The Tigers could stand pat and elect to build a better offense around Thorne. They could also pursue a high-profile transfer that would demand a high NIL price tag. A third option would be to bring in one with multiple years of eligibility who could be a future starter. All options are open at this time along with the possibility of some attrition at the position.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Gr. Brian Battie, Sr. Jarquez Hunter, Jr. Damari Alston, Jr. Sean Jackson, So. Jeremiah Cobb

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: There's a possibility all of Auburn's running backs will return for 2024. If that's the case, AU is likely to concentrate its RB recruiting on the 2025 and '26 high school classes. There's no need for a transfer running back at this time.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (3): Omari Kelly, Jyaire Shorter, Malcolm Johnson

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Gr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Sr. Koy Moore, Jr. Camden Brown, Jr. Jay Fair, So. Caleb Burton

Incoming (4): TFr. Cam Coleman, TFr. Perry Thompson, TFr. Bryce Cain, TFr. Malcolm Simmons

The Skinny: The wide receiver position is undergoing a major facelift for 2024. I'd be surprised if there's not more attrition whether via the portal or declaring for the NFL Draft. I also expect AU to pursue a veteran wideout in the portal to give Thorne a more proven target and provide leadership to a young group. Those freshmen are playing right away and AU might not be done in the 2024 class.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (1): Tyler Fromm

Transfers in (0): None

Current (4): Gr. Luke Deal, Gr. Brandon Frazier, Sr. Rivaldo Fairweather, So. Micah Riley

Incoming (1): TFr. Martavious Collins

The Skinny: Deal has already announced his plans to return for a sixth year and Frazier and Fairweather could return too. A portal tight end isn't a priority at this time but AU is seeking a rangy, pass-catching tight end to compliment Collins in the '24 class.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (11): Sr. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. Tate Johnson, Sr. Dillon Wade, Sr. Izavion Miller, Sr. Jaden Muskrat, So. E.J. Harris, So. Connor Lew, RFr. Tyler Johnson, RFr. Dylan Senda, RFr. Clay Wedin, RFr. Bradyn Joiner,

Incoming (1): TFr. DeAndre Carter

The Skinny: First-year offensive line coach Jake Thornton completely transformed this position a year ago and will look to make it even better in 2024. Expect AU to add 1-2 more high school offensive linemen to this class and pursue a couple of transfers. There's still the possibility of some attrition here and Wade has a decision to make on entering the draft. If he returns (and that seems better than 50/50 at this time), he could move to guard if AU can find a starting-caliber left tackle in the portal. Six of AU's returning linemen have SEC starting experience, which should provide good competition in the spring.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (2): Enyce Sledge, Stephen Johnson

Transfers in (0): None

Current (8): Gr. Marcus Harris, Sr. Zeke Walker, Sr. Jayson Jones, Sr. Justin Rogers, Sr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, So. Keldric Faulk, RFr. Darron Reed,, RFr. Wilky Denaud

Incoming (3): TFr. T.J. Lindsey, TFr. Malik Blocton, TFr. Dimitry Nicholas

The Skinny: Auburn would love to add a couple of more high school or JUCO signees to the class. AU's defensive line benefitted from the portal last season and it would be a boost to add a couple of rotational players to help as the young platers mature. Harris has an important decision to make on the draft. If he leaves, AU may seek out an impact tackle to provide immediate help.

JACK LINEBACKER

Transfers out (1): Stephen Sings

Transfers in (0): None

Current (2): Sr. Jalen McLeod, RFr. Brenton Williams,

Incoming (1): TFr. Jamonta Waller

The Skinny: It would be a big boost for Auburn if McLeod returns for next season. It appears he's leaning that way at this time. He's AU's best pass rusher but can use some help. Williams will be counted on to contribute more after a full offseason of getting bigger, stronger and faster. Waller will play right away and AU is looking to add a couple of more pass rushers from high school, JUCO or the portal. Another linebacker commitment, Joseph Phillips, could also project as a Jack.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Gr. Wesley Steiner, Sr. Cam Riley, Sr. Eugene Asante, Sr. Austin Keys, So. Powell Gordon, So. Robert Woodyard

Incoming (3): TFr. Demarcus Riddick, TFr. D'Angelo Barber, TFr. Joseph Phillips

The Skinny: This is another position that got a big boost from the portal for 2023 and is now bringing in some very talented high school players that will all have a chance to play next fall. AU doesn't necessarily need a portal linebacker at this time but that could change due to attrition. As mentioned above, Phillips is versatile enough to play inside or Jack.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (8): Sr. Keionte Scott, Jr. Champ Anthony, So. J.D. Rhym, So. Austin Ausberry, So. Kayin Lee, RFr. J.C. Hart, RFr. Colton Hood, RFr. Tyler Scott

Incoming (3): TFr. Jalyn Crawford, TFr. Kensley Faustin, TFr. A'Mon Lane-Ganus

The Skinny: Expect more attrition here with Pritchett and Scott considering their NFL Draft stock along with Rhym and Ausberry considering the portal. Lee was a huge late addition in the '23 class and projects as a starter next fall while Anthony was a nice pickup out of junior college. Look for Auburn to seek veteran help out of the portal.

SAFETY

Transfers out (1): Marquise Gilbert

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Gr. Zion Puckett, Sr. Donovan Kaufman, Jr. Caleb Wooden, So. Terrance Love, RFr. Sylvester Smith, RFr. C.J. Johnson

Incoming (2): So. Laquan Robinson, TFr. Kaleb Harris

The Skinny: This position should be wide open for spring drills with Jaylin Simpson declaring for the draft and Puckett expected to do the same. Kaufman and Wooden have starting experience while Love played a lot on special teams this season. Both Kaufman and Smith can play nickel. Robinson was added from JUCO to step in as a starter but this is another position where AU could use a little help from the portal to bolster the ranks.

TOTALS

Transfers out: 8

Transfers in: 0

Current: 59

Incoming: 19

Projected total: 78