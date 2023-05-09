Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has on the depth chart.

The 60-day period for players to enter the portal ends Thursday with three former Tigers already moving on.

AUBURN | Auburn has already landed two players from the transfer portal and is looking for more help at a couple of positions.

POINT GUARD (1)

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (1): So. Tre Donaldson

Incoming (1): TFr. Aden Holloway

Targets: (0): None

The Skinny: Wendell Green announced he’s pursuing a professional career opening the door for Holloway to compete with and share the point guard duties with Donaldson, who played his best basketball during the postseason. This has been one of Auburn’s strongest positions under Pearl including Sharife Cooper, Jared Harper and Kareem Canty.

WING (2 and 3)

Transfers out (1): Chance Westry (SYR), Allen Flanigan

Transfers in (2): Jr. Chaney Johnson (UAH), Jr. Denver Jones (FIU)

Current (2): Gr. Lior Berman, Sr. K.D. Johnson

Incoming (0): None

Targets (1): Tyrin Lawrence (VU)

The Skinny: Auburn must also replace Zep Jasper, who completed his eligibility last season. Chaney Johnson and Jones immediately improve the Tigers’ 3-point shooting and perimeter defense, two of AU’s biggest areas of concern from last season. Lawrence, who was invited to the G League elite camp, would also improve both areas. K.D. Johnson averaged 8.9 points, shooting .333 from 3-point range last season. Berman is a former walk-on.

FORWARD (4)

Transfers out (1): Yohan Traore (UCSB)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (2): Gr. Jaylin Williams, Sr. Chris Moore

Incoming (0): None

Targets (1): Mitchell Holmes (HS)

The Skinny: Williams is going through the NBA draft process but retaining his eligibility. He has until May 31 to withdraw from the draft, which most expect him to do and return to AU for a graduate season. He averaged 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds last season. Moore, who can play the 3 or the 4, averaged 3.5 points last season. Holmes, who has seen his recruitment take off recently, would have the potential to help AU at the 4 and 5 positions.

CENTER (5)

Transfers out (1): Babatunde Akingbola

Transfers in (0): None

Current (2): Sr. Dylan Cardwell, Jr. Johni Broome

Incoming (0): None

Targets (0): None

The Skinny: Like Williams, Broome has entered the draft process but is expected to return as the starter for the 2023-24 season. He led AU averaging 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season after transferring from Morehead State. Caldwell has played in 93 career games, mainly as a backup. He has totaled 102 blocked shots and shot .715 from the floor.

TOTALS

Transfers out: 3

Transfers in: 2

Current: 7

Incoming: 1

Total: 10