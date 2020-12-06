AuburnSports - Toughening it out at RB

“I thought we did a really good job running the ball, especially in the second and third quarter,” said quarterback Bo Nix, who contributed 49 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. “We had some good running lanes to run in and were able to gash them a few times. I thought Worm had a solid day. Obviously he got rolled up there in I believe the first quarter, so that affected him the rest of the game, but he still battled through it and had a great game.

And the Tigers did it with a banged up group of tailbacks.

AUBURN | If there’s anything Auburn can build on from its loss to No. 5 Texas A&M Saturday it’s a running game that nearly topped the 200-yard mark against a defense that came into the game second in the SEC allowing 87.1 rushing yards per game.

“And then Tank, he’s playing through some nicks and bruises but he’s doing what he can and still playing tough and running the ball well. He had a big, explosive run there in the third. And then Mark did a good job all week of just coming in when his number was called and making sure he was in the right spot and doing the right thing. So as a group, those guys carried us.”

Shaun Shivers started and rushed for 68 yards on nine carries despite injuring his ankle late in the first quarter. He also caught four passes for 24 yards.

“It just got rolled up again but it was nothing major,” Shivers said.

Tank Bigsby led the Tigers in rushing after not touching the ball until midway through the second quarter. He finished with 76 yards on nine carries including a 42-yarder that set up Auburn’s final points of the game, a 24-yard field goal by Anders Carlson.

Bigsby has been playing through a hip injury the last two weeks.

“Tank was a little healthier today than he was last week,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He broke the long one and I think if he would have been healthy, he would have house-called that. He’s an impact player. I thought Shaun did some good things too. He ran very hard, he fell forward. Just trying to get Tank healthier and healthier, you know.”

Bigsby is up to 642 rushing yards this season, which ranks sixth all-time among Auburn freshmen, moving ahead of his position coach, Cadillac Williams, who had 614 in 2001.

“He looked much better this game than he did obviously last game. He’s still kind of banged up but he almost looked like he’s back to himself,” Shivers said.

Mark-Antony Richards added a one carry for three yards as Auburn finished with 196 yards on 30 carries. D.J. Williams didn’t play after suffering an ankle injury last week.

Auburn, which fell to 5-4 with a second consecutive loss, will go up against a Mississippi State defense next Saturday that ranks third in the conference holding opponents to 116.8 rushing yards per game.

“We just have to keep fighting,” Shivers said. “Everybody can talk but it’s a time that we have to stick together and just keep fighting. Just keep fighting to next weekend and at least go out next week with a bang.”