AuburnSports - Tough schedule providing valuable experience

Pearl has always looked to schedule strong opponents and that was no different this year with matchups against No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor.

“It's really good for us,” Williams said of playing Gonzaga and Baylor. “Because BP doesn't want us to have a bad schedule and play a bunch of teams that we can beat. Playing Gonzaga and playing Baylor was, like, really good for us. For us next year, we don't have any seniors. Next year, if we play some team like that again, we're gonna be ready for them.”

Saturday’s game against the Bears was another opportunity for Auburn to see how they’ve progressed this season.

Overall, the Tigers played Baylor much closer than they did Gonzaga. Ultimately, the result was the same, but Williams can see what’s changed since that point.

“We've grown a lot,” Williams said. “When we played Gonzaga, we didn't have a true point guard. I would say that communicating is a little better, but we've got to improve on it a lot more — like on ball screen coverages. But back then, the second game of the season, it was pretty bad. We're improving on defense, and team chemistry is getting a lot better. We're improving, and we're gonna get better.”

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl echoed a similar sentiment about Saturday’s game.

“I think it, you know, it’s an important thing,” Pearl said about playing Gonzaga and Baylor. “These guys came here to play against a great schedule and so you know, you’re fortunate to be able to play in this arena, play against this program. It’s a bit of a gauge for where we’re at. And we’re close. We’re improving. But we’re not where we want to be or where I want us.”

The Tigers now turn their attention back to SEC play with Georgia coming to town on Tuesday and a home game against Ole Miss next Saturday.