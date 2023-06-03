“We’ve just got to take it one game at a time and see if we can find our way through nine innings to win a ballgame or however many innings it takes and find us here on Sunday,” said AU coach Butch Thompson.

After dropping Friday night’s opening game to Penn, Auburn will have to win four consecutive elimination games in three days to win its NCAA Regional.

AUBURN | It’ll be hard, very hard. But it’s not impossible.

“I think that’s the goal of this ball club right now. I want to see them fight to the last pitch.”

Auburn was one of three No. 1 seeds to lose its opener. Rider beat Coastal Carolina and Oral Roberts beat Oklahoma State Friday.

Winning a Regional out of the loser’s bracket is not unprecedented, especially at home.

In last year’s Hattiesburg Regional, Southern Miss lost to LSU on Saturday before bouncing back to eliminate Kennesaw State Sunday and then beat LSU in back-to-back games Sunday and Monday.

Louisville, North Carolina and Stanford followed the same path last season to win their Regionals out of the loser’s bracket.

The last team to win a Regional after dropping its first game was LSU in the 2021 Eugene Regional.

The Tigers had just four hits in the 6-3 loss to Penn, none for extra bases. AU was 1 of 15 with runners on base, 0 of 9 with runners in scoring position and 0 of 10 with two outs.

“Coach Thompson always says we can be sad when the season's over. The season’s not over. We’ve got another game tomorrow,” said senior Kason Howell. “So we’ll do all we can to play our style of baseball, continue to fight, execute a little bit better than we did tonight and keep it simple.”

Auburn will face Southern Miss in an elimination game Saturday at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Tigers will send left-hander Tommy Vail (5-1, 3.46) to the mound to face USM right-hander Billy Oldham (6-3, 4.64).