Callaway (Ga.) running back Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby visited Auburn last week.

It was another opportunity for the No. 2-ranked athlete to build on his relationship with new Auburn running backs coach Carnell Williams.

“It went real good,” Bigsby said. “I went up last Tuesday and talked to the all of coaches and did a photoshoot and stuff.”

Bigsby spent the most time with Williams.

“I talked to him a lot,” Bigsby said. “I’ve gotten to know him since he was hired. I like him. I like everything about him. He’s a great coach. I know about him when he played running back at Auburn.”