Top RB target visits Auburn, will return
Callaway (Ga.) running back Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby visited Auburn last week.
It was another opportunity for the No. 2-ranked athlete to build on his relationship with new Auburn running backs coach Carnell Williams.
“It went real good,” Bigsby said. “I went up last Tuesday and talked to the all of coaches and did a photoshoot and stuff.”
Bigsby spent the most time with Williams.
“I talked to him a lot,” Bigsby said. “I’ve gotten to know him since he was hired. I like him. I like everything about him. He’s a great coach. I know about him when he played running back at Auburn.”
Bigsby also toured the facilities, including Auburn’s new recruiting lounge at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“I like that a lot,” Bigsby said. “I like that and the new locker rooms. They’re nice.”
Bigsby hasn’t named any early favorites. He plans to do that in March. Auburn, however, appears to be in a good spot to make the cut.
“I like everything about Auburn,” Bigsby said. “I’ll be back. I’m not sure when, but I’ll be back.”
As a junior, Bigsby rushed for 2,221 yards and 22 touchdowns on 238 carries. He was named AA all-state and the AA Player of the Year by the AJC.