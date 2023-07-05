AUBURN | With a new coaching staff and 40 newcomers, there’s a lot of unknowns going into the 2023 season.

Below is a look at Auburn's top five most improved players, which includes several key players on the line of scrimmage.

5. OL JEREMIAH WRIGHT

Wright went through most of spring with a non-contact jersey as he recovered from an injury, but impressed enough to start the A-Day game at guard. He’ll be right in the middle of a five-man competition for one of two starting guard spots during fall camp. Finally settling in on the offensive line after also playing defensive tackle, this is a big season for Wright to step up and win a starting job. He’s one of AU’s most physical players regardless of position.

4. OL GUNNER BRITTON

Underrated is probably not the right word to describe Britton, but it's fair to say he exceeded expectations by stepping in this spring and winning the right tackle job right away and performing at a high level. Britton did a lot of pass blocking at Western Kentucky last season but showed he was a plenty capable run blocker too. The 6-foot-6, 312-pound Britton should be a good player for AU this fall.

3. DL JAYSON JONES

Auburn brought in Justin Rogers to potentially beat out Jones at noseguard, but Rogers spent a good bit of spring at defensive tackle while Jones worked with the first-team at nose. Jones certainly looked an improved player on the field this spring but it’s his leadership of an inexperienced defensive line that really stood out. In his second season after transferring from Oregon, Jones has become a key player on and off the field for the Tigers.

2. S MARQUISE GILBERT

Gilbert didn’t earn much playing time after signing out of junior college last season. But a year’s experience plus close to 10 more pounds helped him step up this spring as a contender for a starting position at safety. The competition will be tough with veterans like Zion Puckett, Jaylin Simpson and Donovan Kaufman all battling for a spot on the first team.

1. RB DAMARI ALSTON

Alston was pretty good as a true freshman last fall but certainly took advantage of that experience and a year in the strength and conditioning program to have one of the best springs of anyone on the roster. Alston ran powerfully between the tackles and had several long runs during scrimmages. He’s also a threat catching passes. He should provide a potent 1-2 punch with Jarquez Hunter this fall. Alston's totals last season were 14 carries for 85 yards. He’s still waiting on that first collegiate touchdown. It won't be much longer.

