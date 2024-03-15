"It was good, I liked the atmosphere of the place," Gregory said. "I didn't really talk to any coaches when I first came, but now it’s different."

Aaron Gregory , rated as the No. 12 player in the nation by Rivals, made his first non-game day visit to the Plains this week, as he took in practice, met with coaches and now has a new outlook on Auburn.

Gregory met with two different coaches one-on-one, with wide receivers coach Marcus Davis serving as his primary recruiter.

"Love him, great energy guy, high energy," Gregory said. "He wanted to be his best, so that’s real good. He put his best foot forward."

The other coach he sat down with? Head coach Hugh Freeze.

"Same thing, high energy guy and puts his best foot forward," Gregory said of Freeze.

While at practice, Gregory kept a close eye on the Auburn receivers. Caleb Burton was one guy that stuck out to him, but so did the coaching style of Davis.

"The way he just teaches," Gregory said. "He’s out there, sometimes they’ll mess up, but the way he makes them learn is real good, that’s important for him."

Meanwhile, the way the team operates in team meetings was something that he'll take back with him to his home of Douglasville, Ga.

"It’s crazy, the brotherhood in there is different," Gregory said. "The whole bond that they have and the vibe that they have while they’re just learning, just learning the plays is different, which I really like."