The Peach State pipeline is alive and well. In its 2023 class, the Tigers signed six high school players from the state of Georgia, with potential for more. Turning attention to the upcoming 2024 class, the state has a gold mine of talent on both sides of the ball that Auburn is looking to capitalize on. Here are some of the top 2024 targets from Georgia to get to know.

Air Noland is one of Auburn's top targets from Georgia in the 2024 class.

Auburn grabbed one commitment from Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Ga., in 2023 with Terrance Love. The Tigers will work to replicate that success when it comes to 2024 quarterback Air Noland. The lefty QB has been heavily recruited by Auburn up to this point, getting him on campus several times throughout last year. As a junior, Noland led the Panthers to a state title. He passed for over 4,000 yards, tossed 55 touchdowns with only four of his passes intercepted on a 73.1 completion rate. With 26 offers, Noland has options. It appears that Auburn could be a serious contender down the road, as could Miami or Texas A&M.

Tight end Walter Matthews out of Hiram picked up the Auburn offer in late October. His offer list is over 20 programs now, but Hugh Freeze was one of the first to offer while Freeze was at Liberty. Matthews' father is a Georgia Tech alum and he took visits to Georgia, Vanderbilt and UCF last spring, while also visiting Florida in the summer and USC in the fall.

Daniel Calhoun has been to Auburn five times, most recently for the Penn State game back in September. He's one of the most pursued offensive linemen in the 2024 class, with 36 offers for the Roswell native who's listed as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the country. The hiring of Hugh Freeze caught his attention, he told Tide Illustrated last month. Auburn is up there with Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas and Oklahoma as schools that Calhoun wants to familiarize himself with heading into his senior season.

Another 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, Barry Walker from Cordele has nearly 20 offers with Auburn being one of them. Walker visited the Plains for the Penn State game in September, followed by game day visits to Florida State and South Carolina. He's rated as the No. 18 offensive tackle in the nation and the 39th-best player in the state.

Teammates with the previously mentioned Matthews, offensive lineman Jameson Riggs out of Hiram had a busy fall. Nearly every weekend was spent on a different campus. He visited Florida, Auburn, Clemson, Tennessee, Clemson, North Carolina and Duke over the fall. Riggs' latest offer comes from his father's alma mater, Georgia Tech.

Malachi Toliver logged two trips to Auburn this fall, one for the San Jose State game (Sept. 10) and another for the Western Kentucky game (Nov. 19). Following the visits, Toliver said Auburn was one of his top options. Toliver has over 15 offers, from programs such as Arkansas, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State and South Carolina showing interest.

Rated as the best center in the 2024 class, Waltclaire Flynn visited Auburn for the Penn State game on Sept. 17. He's nearing 30 offers, with over half the SEC showing interest in the Loganville native. He took visits to Florida A&M, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and UCF in the fall.

One of the more recent offers from Auburn, Christopher Jackson out of Norcross is starting to pick up traction in his recruitment. Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina and Michigan State all offered Jackson last month, as the 6-foot-4 defensive end begins to turn some heads and garner attention from major programs. The fact that Auburn is in early is a good sign if the Tigers continue to pursue Jackson.

Auburn offered Devin Smith right before the New Year and there's already a good bit of interest from the outside linebacker. Smith is planning a visit at some point in January, most likely for the Tigers' Junior Day. He's already earned offers from over 20 schools, with notable ones coming from Cincinnati, Kansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF. The Brunswick native recorded visits to Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and South Carolina last year.

A top-20 player nationally, Sammy Brown is the fourth-best player in the state and the No. 1 linebacker in the county. He's being pursued by nearly every school in the Southeast and then some. There's a good reason for that. He's a versatile player that can play anywhere on the field and his stats from this fall back that up. Brown had 181 carries for 1,459 yards rushing and 21 rushing touchdowns, 12 receptions for 246 yards receiving and three touchdowns on offense. Defensively, Brown finished with 113 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. He's logged a multitude of visits to a wide variety of power-five schools heading into his senior season.

Currently committed to Florida, Myles Graham visited Auburn for the Texas A&M game on Nov. 19. He holds a close relationship with Carnell Williams, who played in the NFL with Graham's father. The two have known each other since Graham was a kid and with Williams retained on staff, Auburn's got an in with the Florida commit. It's a tough pull, though, with Graham being a Florida legacy.

Ashton Woods was re-offered by Auburn's staff in late December, as his offer list is over 20 programs. Tennessee was the first SEC school to offer Woods back in March of last year, followed by Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Auburn. He's visited USF, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Jalyn Crawford was one of the many visitors to Auburn for the Penn State game in the fall, as the Rivals 250 cornerback is closing in on 25 offers. The visits were plentiful in 2022 for Crawford, who visited Georgia Tech, UCF, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, South Carolina and Oklahoma. He was re-offered by the Tigers in late December.

Buford High is loaded with talent across the board and safety Ty'Shun White is no exception. He's rated as the No. 81 player in the nation and his skillset has landed him 40-plus offers already. He recently cut his list to 13 schools and Auburn is right there. The Tigers are joined by Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, Texas, Michigan and Tennessee.

Auburn was Noah Dixon's tenth offer, as the safety from LaGrange continues to build up an impressive list of offers. He's closing in on 20 offers across all power-five conferences and eight SEC schools have offered. Notable programs that have shown interest in Dixon outside of Auburn include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Ricardo Jones had a busy fall. He was in Auburn for the Penn State game in September, before visiting Tennessee and Georgia later in the season. He's just outside the Rivals 100 at No. 101 and has close to 25 offers. Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt are other SEC programs that have offered the 6-foot-3 safety.

Mike Matthews is one of the top names in the class. He's the best player in the state, labeled as the best athlete and rounds out the top 10 players nationally at No. 10. Over 30 programs have extended offers to Matthews and you can bet all the powerhouses are gonna push for him. Is Hugh Freeze up for the challenge? If Auburn wants to compete at the highest level, Matthews is a name that the Tigers need to be in contention with. Other expected competitors include Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC.

Auburn is already considered to be a potential landing spot for 2023 cornerback Tyler Scott out of Pebblebrook High in Mableton. The Tigers should have their eyes set on another Pebblebrook star, Dwight Phillips. Phillips visited Auburn earlier this season, and while he liked the atmosphere, that was under the previous staff. Freeze had offered him while at Liberty and will now build that relationship a little closer to home, now that Freeze is at Auburn.

When it comes to Kylan Fox's college options, there's no shortage of programs that want the 4-star athlete. He's got over 50 offers and could go anywhere in the country. Fox originally set a commitment date for Dec. 22, but remains uncommitted. Auburn might be late to the party, as Fox didn't visit over the fall, but with a new staff and new vision, the Tigers might as well give it a shot.