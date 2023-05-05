“Been preparing all week and then he punches out 15,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I think our guys played great. I thought we pitched great. Everybody competed, just couldn’t have at-bats. When it got tight, we chased out of the zone a little bit.

The hard-throwing right-hander struck out a career-high 15 in 7.1 shutout innings to lead No. 1 LSU to a 3-0 win over Auburn in the series opener Friday night at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | It was a career night for Paul Skenes and it came at Auburn’s expense.

“But that’s good stuff. That’s elite, special, maybe the first pitcher taken in the entire major league draft coming up.”

The Air Force transfer’s fastball was still registering 98 on the radar gun in the eighth inning. He allowed six hits and one walk on 110 pitches.

Auburn falls to 25-19-1 overall and 9-13 in the SEC.

Auburn pitched well against a lineup that averages nearly nine runs per conference game.

Starter Chase Allsup gave up a 2-run home run to Tre’ Morgan in the first but that was all in a career-high 4.0 innings.

Tanner Bauman allowed a run on two hits in 2.1 innings, Chase Isbell threw 1.2 shutout innings with three strikeouts and one walk and Hayden Murphy threw a scoreless ninth.

"Chase got us two times through the lineup," said Thompson. "Bauman did a competitive job. Isbell as well. It's only one inning but I'm seeing the growth with Murphy."

Chris Stanfield, Bryson Ware and Kason Howell had two hits apiece for AU.

The series continues Saturday at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network and Sunday at 1 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.