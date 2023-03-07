AUBURN | Tommy Vail dominated from the mound. Bryson Ware did the same from the batter’s box. The pair led No. 11 Auburn to a 4-1 win over UAB Tuesday night at Plainsman Park. The Tigers improved to 10-1-1 on the season with their fifth consecutive win.

Vail is congratulated by his teammates after another strong midweek start. (Jacob Taylor/Auburn athletics)

Vail (2-0) earned the win without allowing a hit in 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks on 87 pitches. He retired the first 17 batters he faced before issuing a pair of two-out walks in the sixth inning. "He did walk two batters, but I think he was just gassed," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "It feels like a good fastball. Even the elevated fastball plays at times because there’s enough command. Curveball, slider, changeup to some righties. Just experienced and a great teammate. A savvy guy with enough stuff." Vail has not allowed a hit as a starter in last 9.2 innings. Thompson said he'll be making the move to the weekend as a start shortly. "It’s just nice to have the trust from the coaches," said Vail. "It makes it easier when you’ve got guys like (Ware) and Cole behind you making great plays. Just glad that these guys trust me and I’ve been able to do what I’ve done so far. Hopefully, I can keep it up."