Vail, Ware lead Auburn over UAB
AUBURN | Tommy Vail dominated from the mound. Bryson Ware did the same from the batter’s box.
The pair led No. 11 Auburn to a 4-1 win over UAB Tuesday night at Plainsman Park.
The Tigers improved to 10-1-1 on the season with their fifth consecutive win.
Vail (2-0) earned the win without allowing a hit in 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks on 87 pitches. He retired the first 17 batters he faced before issuing a pair of two-out walks in the sixth inning.
"He did walk two batters, but I think he was just gassed," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "It feels like a good fastball. Even the elevated fastball plays at times because there’s enough command. Curveball, slider, changeup to some righties. Just experienced and a great teammate. A savvy guy with enough stuff."
Vail has not allowed a hit as a starter in last 9.2 innings. Thompson said he'll be making the move to the weekend as a start shortly.
"It’s just nice to have the trust from the coaches," said Vail. "It makes it easier when you’ve got guys like (Ware) and Cole behind you making great plays. Just glad that these guys trust me and I’ve been able to do what I’ve done so far. Hopefully, I can keep it up."
Chase Allsup held the Blazer to a run on three hits and one walk in 3.1 innings to earn his second save of the season.
Ware was 3 of 3 with two runs scored and two RBI. He hit a single in the second inning, a two-run home run in fourth, his seventh in nine games, and a triple in the sixth.
"I’m just trying to stay as level-headed as possible because I know things can turn around in an instant. I’m just trying to keep it going and have a lot of fun and kind of soak it all in," said Ware.
The only other AU player with a hit was Cole Foster, who hit a high pop up that fell between home plate and the pitcher’s mound for a double, scoring Brody Moss from second.
Ike Irish started his first-career game at first base.
UAB used eight different pitchers for 1.0 inning apiece.
Auburn plays at Jacksonville State Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+ before hosting Southeastern Louisiana for a three-game series beginning Friday night at 6 p.m.