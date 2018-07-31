“I think sometimes it just boils down to opportunity,” said Horton, Auburn’s running backs coach. “He's just probably waiting on this opportunity and once he gets that chance, I have no question that he'll seize it.”

But the same could have been said about C.J. Tolbert a year ago. The senior walk-on didn’t get a carry at running back or record a stat last season. He played on special teams in three games.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn said after the A-Day game that he’s in a “good spot.” Tim Horton says he “absolutely” has a chance to be part of the playing rotation this fall.

When given an opportunity in the spring game, Tolbert earned offensive MVP honors rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He had a 79-yard run.

“C.J., we’re very proud of him,” Malzahn said. “He’s kind of one of those guys that a lot of people don’t talk about but every time he gets in there he produces. He made an explosive run down the right side, he protected the football too. He made a very good run getting in the end zone, he made a guy miss. He’s had a very good spring and he’s in the mix, there’s no doubt about that.”

Tolbert, who sat out the 2016 season after transferring from Harding University, is putting in the work during the offseason in preparation of playing this fall.

The Dadeville, Ala., native is up to 199 pounds on his 5-foot-7 frame, adding 12 pounds from last season. He’s competing with an inexperienced group of running backs that includes junior Kam Martin, the starter coming out of spring, sophomore Malik Miller, redshirt freshman JaTarvious Whitlow and true freshman Asa Martin.

“The one thing C.J. Tolbert can do is he can run the football,” Horton said. “You look for people that can make a play. When you put the ball in C.J's hands, he can make a play. Now, is he deficient in some other things like can he pass protect as good as this guy or that guy? Maybe or maybe not. But when you put the ball in his hands, look at what he's done in the A-Day game the last couple of years.

“I have a lot of confidence in C.J., takes good care of the ball, runs with good pad level, has converted on third down and has proven that he can bust the big run. We were giving him a hard time about getting caught the other day but he can still bust the big run."

Auburn begins preseason practice Friday.