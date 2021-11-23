Tight ends looking for a bounce back

But in last Saturday’s 21-17 loss at South Carolina, the quartet were held without a catch for the first time this season. They were targeted just two times with Fromm being charged with a drop according to PFF.

In 11 games, John Samuel Shenker, Luke Deal, Tyler Fromm and Landen King have combined to catch 48 passes for 549 yards and two touchdowns.

AUBURN | The tight ends have been a huge part of Auburn’s offense this season under first-year coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

“So the tight ends are always part of the game plan,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “They are in the run game. They are in the pass game. It's just we didn't have an opportunity for those guys this last game, and that was a little bit of us, a little bit of South Carolina, a little bit of the flow of the game.

“And some opportunities that we did have a chance to get the ball to them and we didn't. So there were opportunities for them, it just didn't happen in the game.”

Auburn’s tight ends could be a key component on offense against No. 2 Alabama this Saturday. In the Tide’s only loss this season, Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer caught three passes for 73 yards including a 27-yard touchdown.

"Sometimes in the game plan, though, you go in there and you think one thing is going to be available and you're going to like it, and then you start getting into a little bit of a different groove,” said Harsin.

“I think the one thing for us, we have guys that are able to touch the ball. We've got multiple players that have their hands on the ball and can do things, and when it's being distributed, we seem to be a lot more effective.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.