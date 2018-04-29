AUBURN | Luke Deal, one of the top tight end recruits in the 2019 class, was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit.

It was Deal’s second visit to Auburn this spring.

“It was a great visit,” Deal said. “We got to see a lot of stuff that we didn’t last time. I got to spend a lot of time with the players and coaches. Overall, it was just a great visit.”

Deal and his family arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday.

“We got to go in-depth with the atmosphere and culture here,” Deal said. “It’s like a great big family, which is hard to find in college football.”