AUBURN | Luke Deal, one of the top tight end recruits in the 2019 class, was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit.
It was Deal’s second visit to Auburn this spring.
“It was a great visit,” Deal said. “We got to see a lot of stuff that we didn’t last time. I got to spend a lot of time with the players and coaches. Overall, it was just a great visit.”
Deal and his family arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday.
“We got to go in-depth with the atmosphere and culture here,” Deal said. “It’s like a great big family, which is hard to find in college football.”
Deal spent time with Auburn quarterback commitment Bo Nix, who was on campus for an unofficial visit.
“(Nix) is a great dude,” Deal said. “You can tell that he wants to win. He wants to win early and believes in this football program.”
Deal also met with several coaches, including Gus Malzahn, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and tight ends coach Larry Porter. Deal has developed a strong bond with Porter.
“Coach Porter is a family man,” Deal said. “He’s the type of guy who would do anything for his players. He treats his players like he treats his family.”
Deal now has taken official visits to Auburn, Notre Dame, Ohio State, N.C. State and Michigan. He’s also visited Clemson, Florida and Maryland, among others.
Deal doesn’t plan to take any more visits before announcing his commitment on May 25.
“I haven’t eliminated anyone, yet,” he said. “I loved all the places that I’ve been and I love this place. Auburn is a completely different place. It’s a big family with big football, which is tough to find. It will be a tough decision for me.”
Deal will announce his decision on Twitter.
“Once I commit, I’m done,” Deal said. “My recruitment will be shutoff.”
Rivals ranks Deal, who is scheduled to graduate in December, the No. 24 tight end in the class and No. 6 overall recruit in South Carolina.