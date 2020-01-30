Tight end Brandon Frazier commits to Morris, Auburn
Tight end Brandon Frazier will play for Chad Morris after all.
Frazier, who previously was committed to Morris at Arkansas, has now committed to play for Morris at Auburn.
Frazier announced his decision on Thursday, one month after Morris was named offensive coordinator at Auburn.
“I trust (Morris),” Frazier said after an official visit to Auburn Jan. 24-26. “He showed us a whole presentation of what he did at Clemson, SMU and Arkansas. That’s why I originally committed to Arkansas because I knew what he does with the tight end.”
Frazier, from McKinney (Texas) North, chose Auburn over Arkansas and Texas Tech, among others.
“I really like it at Auburn,” Frazier said. “The campus is awesome. The players and coaches are awesome. The facilities are top notch.”
Frazier is the 25th member of Auburn’s 2020 class, joining 23 signees and commitment Dre Butler. Frazier and Butler both will sign with Auburn on National Signing Day, which is Feb. 5.
Frazier, who is 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, was named first-team all-district as a senior after catching 39 passes for 877 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s the second tight end in Auburn’s class, joining four-star Jeremiah Pegues.
What’s said is done!! #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/ofocVBECpI— Brandon Frazier (@BKFraz) January 31, 2020