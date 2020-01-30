Tight end Brandon Frazier will play for Chad Morris after all. Frazier, who previously was committed to Morris at Arkansas, has now committed to play for Morris at Auburn.

Frazier announced his decision on Thursday, one month after Morris was named offensive coordinator at Auburn. “I trust (Morris),” Frazier said after an official visit to Auburn Jan. 24-26. “He showed us a whole presentation of what he did at Clemson, SMU and Arkansas. That’s why I originally committed to Arkansas because I knew what he does with the tight end.”