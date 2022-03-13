Tight end a position of strength

It starts with John Samuel Shenker, who is returning for a graduate season after setting school records for tight ends with 33 receptions for 413 yards last year.

The Tigers return all of their tight ends from a group that combined for 50 receptions for 571 yards and two touchdowns.

AUBURN | Last fall was a breakout season for Auburn’s tight ends. All indications point to year two being more of the same.

Shenker has started 27 games with two career touchdown receptions.

Behind him are two more experienced tight ends in juniors Tyler Fromm and Luke Deal, who both played in every game last season including a handful of starts as AU often employed two-tight end sets.

Fromm caught eight passes for 93 yards including a spectacular 24-yard touchdown in Auburn’s first win at LSU in 22 years. Deal had nine catches for 65 yards including a 4-yard touchdown against Mississippi State.

Brandon Frazier also returns for his junior season. He played in 11 games last season, mainly on special teams, but wasn’t a part of the playing rotation at tight end.

The Tigers have another “tight end” on the roster, but sophomore Landen King was used mainly as a wide receiver last season and is expected to fill a similar role this spring. He had five catches for 59 yards including a touchdown in overtime against Alabama last fall.

The position will get another boost this summer with the addition of signee Micah-Riley Ducker, who had 36 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns as a senior at Bellevue West in Omaha, Neb.

Spring practice begins Monday with the A-Day game scheduled for April 9 at 1 p.m. CT.

Here’s a look at a potential depth chart for the start of spring drills…

TIGHT END

1. John Samuel Shenker, Gr.

2. Tyler Fromm, Jr. or Luke Deal, Jr.

4. Brandon Frazier, Jr.

