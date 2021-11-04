Tight end ‘a more valuable part of the offense’

“Yeah, I didn't know they could catch, honestly,” joked center Nick Brahms. “Those guys, I thought they were just blockers. We were kind of trying to recruit a couple of them to the O-line until they started catching some stuff, and that kind of went away.”

Under Gus Malzahn the tight end was used almost exclusively as a blocker and the group often included one or more converted offensive linemen.

AUBURN | Over the previous five seasons, Auburn’s tight ends combined to catch 39 passes for 366 yards including just three receptions in 2019.

It went away in a big way under first-year coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Through eight games this season, four AU tight ends have combined to catch 37 passes for 455 yards.

John Samuel Shenker has been leading the group this season with 21 receptions for 273 yards but it was Luke Deal with two catches for 18 yards and Tyler Fromm with a 31-yard reception that had the most production in a 31-20 win over Ole Miss last Saturday.

“It's been awesome to just be a more valuable part of the offense and a bigger part of it. It's just been fun for all of us,” said Fromm. “John Samuel Shenker's had a heck of a year so far, and we just want to keep that going. We're just excited as the tight end group that we can all play a role in this offense.”

It’s a veteran group including a senior and two third-year sophomores that’s continuing to develop and get better as they improve their receiving skills and gain more experience in the new offense.

“They know that. It starts with them,” said Harsin. “They want to improve, and I think they’re doing a good job in their roles right now that Coach Bobo and the offensive staff has for them. The better they do, the more opportunities that creates for the tight end room to continue to help us on offense win games.”

No. 12 Auburn plays at No. 13 Texas A&M Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.