“They got the momentum, the crowd got back in the game and I think we had two drives in a row where it was three-and-out or didn’t have much yards and they got the ball back. It just snowballed after that.”

“They got the momentum back,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “I thought there at the end of the second half I felt like we had the momentum and I think they drove down and scored. And they scored again.

No. 1 Alabama struck for four touchdowns on four of its first five drives of the second half, turning a 17-14 lead into a 45-21 route. Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was unstoppable throwing touchdown passes of 46, 33, 40 and 22 yards during the 15-minute, 31-second blitz.

Tagovailoa finished 25-of-32 for 324 yards with five touchdowns. He was 11-of-12 for 208 yards in the second half.

“Coming out of halftime, they hit a few long passes,” safety Jeremiah Dinson said. “That was kind of the breaking point. Them guys just made some plays. Salute to them. They made some 50-50 balls. We’ve just got to come down with some of them and we didn’t today.”



Even backup quarterback Jalen Hurts got into the action with a 53-yard pass on his first play after replacing Tagovailoa with 9:29 left in the fourth quarter to give the Tide a final 52-21 margin.



After holding Alabama to 186 yards in the first half, Auburn’s defense was battered for 314 in the second.



“They ran some counters early on in the first half and we knew that was going to be their run,” said linebacker Deshaun Davis, who had five tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry despite missing most of the first half with a knee injury. “They kind of stick to the script. Whatever they’re going to run during the first half is kinda what they run during the game.



“We knew they were going to be a counter team tonight from the first half, and they came out and hit us with some counter RPO’s, got some 1-on-1 matchups in the slot, things like that, running some quick slants and taking the linebackers out of depth so we weren’t in those windows we were in the first half. He took his 1-on-1 shots on the sideline deep and they completed their pass. It was just a matter of we didn’t stop the bleed in time. It kinda became a snowball effect and the rest is history.”



Auburn’s defense was described by Malzahn as one of the nation’s best on a number of occasions before and during the season. But the Tigers allowed a total of 1,016 yards and 79 points to its two biggest rivals — Georgia and Alabama — in November losses.



“Way below our expectations,” Davis said. “Mindset man, in the first half, we played pretty good on defense. Gave them two big plays that ended up hurting us -- too many self-inflicted wounds, facemask penalties and stuff like that on crucial downs. It would be second down and oh, we get a facemask penalty. Now it's first down after 15 yards. Just things like that, man.



“When you're playing against a talented team like this, they don't need any extra help. They have a locker room full of talent over there. I respect those guys and their game, but it's a rivalry, man. You've got to find a way to win, and we didn’t."



Auburn finishes the regular season 7-5 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.

