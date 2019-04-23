“Swung that bats really, really well,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Conor Davis continues to swing the bat. He’s getting two-strike hits, he’s hitting home runs and he’s getting game-winners. The last three ballgames, he’s kind of carried us.”

Davis’ hits come just three days after his bases-loaded single drove home the winning run in the 10th inning to clinch a series victory over No. 17 Ole Miss.

Davis singled twice with the bases loaded to drive in four runs and lead No. 21 Auburn to a 14-2 win over Jacksonville State Tuesday night at Abbott Field.

The Tigers added six runs with two outs in the seventh to improve to 27-14 with their first midweek win in five weeks. Davis has a grand slam in that 13-5 win over UAB March 19.

Davis finished 3 of 4 with four RBI while Devin Warner, starting for the first time in his career, was 3 of 4 with three RBI.

“I was just trying to stay calm and kind of go back when I was little league to make it easy. I’ve done this forever so just do that,” Warner told the Auburn Network.

Auburn totaled 16 hits as Judd Ward, Edouard Julien and Brody Moore had two hits apiece. Ward had three runs scored and one RBI, Julien one RBI and Moore two runs scored and one RBI.

Ryan Bliss was 1 of 4 with two RBI while Everett Lau and Chase Hall each had one hit and one RBI.

Peyton Glavine (1-0) earned his first-career win throwing 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out two batters.

Auburn starter Ryan Watson held JSU to a run on on four hits in 3.1 innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Will Morrison followed Glavine allowing a run on two hits in 0.2 innings, Blake Schilleci threw 1.1 scoreless innings, Carson Skipper 1.0 scoreless inning and Bailey Horn a scoreless ninth.

Auburn return to conference play with a three-game series at No. 4 Vanderbilt beginning Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.