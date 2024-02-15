"We wanted to set the tone, we wanted to throw the first punch," said head coach Johnnie Harris. "I thought we did that."

It's the first time that Auburn's defeated Kentucky in back-to-back games since 2006.

Auburn established itself as the more dominant team from the jump Thursday, as the Tigers demolished Kentucky 78-50. It was Auburn's 16th win of the season, surpassing last year's regular-season win total with five games left on the schedule.

With a few weeks left in the season, Auburn currently sits on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, and each win remains an important building block to getting there.

"We know we got work to do," Harris said. "We are taking it one game at a time, but we are definitely talking about that."

Defense has been the centerpiece of this team all year, especially in SEC play. Kentucky experienced it first-hand in the first quarter, as the Tigers were relentless on the Wildcats' offense. Kentucky scored just four points in the first quarter, its lowest first-quarter point total on the season.

"We were super aggressive on the defensive end," Harris said. "We were in the passing lane, pressuring the ball and thought we made it hard for them to get the things that they wanted. I thought that set the tone for the ball game."

Auburn led 40-18 at halftime and in the second half, the Tigers found something the team had been lacking — consistency. The Tigers kept their foot on the gas, and rather than have their lead chipped away like in previous games, they out-scored Kentucky in the second half.

"I loved our fourth quarter, I loved how we finished," Harris said. "I just think this is a resilient bunch. They get knocked down but they keep coming back."

Honesty Scott-Grayson once again led Auburn in scoring with 22, her fifth consecutive game with 20-plus points. Meanwhile, Taylen Collins recorded her third double-double of the season, dropping a season-high 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

"I was just finding the little gaps the defense was giving me," Collins said. "My teammates did a great job of finding me, especially when they were attacking. It kinda left open lanes for me to pick up points."

Auburn faces a tough road slate over its next two games, with the first against Alabama in Tuscaloosa Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. CST. It's a rematch from several weeks ago, where Auburn won 78-65 in Neville Arena.