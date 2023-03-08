“When we get two outs, we bear down and become a very hard team to get out with two strikes,” said Cole Foster, who led AU with four hits. “That’s kind of our mantra of just being the toughest team in the box and making the pitcher not want to throw to us anymore.”

The Tigers scored all six runs with two outs to beat Jacksonville State 6-3 Wednesday at JSU Stadium.

It was a night for a little two-out magic for No. 11 Auburn.

Auburn improves to 11-1-1 with its sixth consecutive win.

After managing just four singles through the first six innings, Auburn erupted for four runs on three hits in the seventh.

Foster singled home a run, Justin Kirby doubled home another and Ike Irish doubled in two more as AU took a 4-1 lead.

The Tigers added two more in the ninth as Chris Stanfield singled with the bases loaded.

Foster finished 4 of 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; Irish 2 of 5 with two RBI; Stanfield 2 of 4 with two RBI and Kirby 1 of 3 with one run scored and one RBI.

“(Foster) was definitely our offensive star,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I thought that was huge for Chris Stanfield to get that last hit, those two RBI. To get runs five and six I thought was huge because that ninth inning is always the hardest one to get.”

AU starter Konner Copeland threw 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits and striking out six. He issued one walk on 65 pitches.

“He got us off to a great start and we needed it, right, because there was a bunch of goose eggs thrown,” said Thompson. “Konner was great. He dropped down a couple of times and is just continuing to try to find new ways to get hitters off balance.”

Christian Herberholz allowed an unearned run in 0.1 innings, Chase Isbell (1-0) no runs in 1.0 inning to earn the win and Will Cannon allowed two runs over the final 2.2 innings with four strikeouts to earn his third save of the season.

Auburn hosts Southeastern Louisiana for a three-game series this weekend beginning Friday at 6 p.m. CT.