AUBURN | Dayton made 48.2 percent of its shots including 11-of-23 3-pointers, held a 37-27 rebounding advantage and still lost by 10 points. Bryce Brown scored a career-high 34 points to lead No. 8 Auburn to an 82-72 home win over the Flyers. The Tigers improve to 8-1 on the season.

“You get out-rebounded by 10, 18-and-11 on second-chance points, I thought in some ways we got exposed,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “We didn't have the same effort and energy in the second half. I don't think anything had to do with score or anything like that, but we need to keep playing better.

“But it was a very good win, they've been in last possession games against Virginia, Mississippi State and Oklahoma. Beat Butler. So we'll take it and move on.”

Brown scored the most points by an Auburn player in 14 years. Ben Wolk/AuburnSports.com

Auburn led by 18 with nine minutes left before Dayton went on a 12-2 run to close within eight points with 4:26 left. Brown drove into the lane for a jumper and assisted on an Austin Wiley dunk to stretch the lead back to 12 with 2:47 left. Brown made four-straight 3-pointers at the end of the first half to complete a 14-3 run and give the Tigers a 51-32 lead at the break. Dayton out-scored Auburn 40-31 in the second half. “Three of those three’s were just off my teammates, and the last one at the end of the half was me just making a play. I’ve got to give a shoutout to my teammates for finding me,” Brown said. The Tigers shot 46 percent from the floor including 12-of-33 3-pointers and made 14-of-17 free throws. Jared Harper added 20 points and seven assists while Samir Doughty had eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Wiley added eight points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots. “I though Samir had a great floor game. Four steals, had 10 rebounds. He makes everybody better when he’s engaged like that. It’s a really, really nice piece to have,” Pearl said. Auburn returns to action next Saturday at UAB. Tip-off in Legacy Arena, formerly the BJCC, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.