In 10 SEC game this season, the Tigers have scored two or less runs six times.

In a road contest against Florida, the Tigers lost an extra-inning affair 3-2 on a walk-off single by the Gators. Maddie Penta had 133 pitches in seven innings of work, but Auburn couldn't get her the win.

Florida's first base runner came in the third inning off a hit by pitch. With two outs in the inning and a runner on first, the Gators tripled to left field and went up 1-0. An error in the next at bat put the Gators up 2-0.

Auburn got a run back in the fifth inning off an error, but failed to score again until the seventh. Down to the final out, Icess Tresvik hit a game-tying home run for the Tigers, before Florida walked it off in the eighth.

Game 2 of the three game series is Friday at 5 p.m. CT.