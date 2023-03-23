“We’ve been down a lot all year,” said Ike Irish. “USC stands out a lot. We were down every game, Lipscomb too. It just shows the type of players we have on our team. We’re blue collar. We just have a lot of grit."

The Tigers scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to tie Georgia and added a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the 11th for a walk-off 7-6 win Thursday night at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | With their backs against the wall, Auburn came out swinging.

Auburn takes game one of the series to improve to 15-6-1 overall and 1-3 in the SEC.

Irish started the 11th-inning rally with a one-out single. Pinch-hitter Cooper McMurray singled with two outs and Chris Stanfield walked to load the bases.

Carter Wright took four straight balls from UGA reliever Kyle Greenler to give the Tigers their first conference win of the year after being swept at Arkansas on opening weekend.

“It was awesome. It’s definitely going to get things rolling for us again,” said Wright. “I think we were just pressing too much at Arkansas. Tonight, we just let things come to us.”

Will Cannon (2-0) earned the win holding the Bulldogs to a run on one hit in 3.0 innings. He struck out three and walked two on 50 pitches.

“Coach Roc came up to me and the first thing he said was ‘you’re going back out there because we’re going to tie this ballgame,’” said Cannon after also giving up an inherited run in the ninth. “I got my head locked in and our offense did their job.

“I always say I think we’re the best two-out hitting team in America and it showed tonight."

Trailing 6-3 with two outs in the ninth, Kason Howell doubled, Cole Foster was hit by a pitch and Bryson Ware drove home both with a double down the right-field line.

Ware came around to score the tying run on a throwing error by UGA shortstop Sebastian Murillo.

“I asked the guys what it really means to stay in the fight and to keep punching back,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We thought we took more punches than we really delivered last week. That ninth is a good symbol of hanging around and staying in there."