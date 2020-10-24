AuburnSports - Tigers use Bigsby and Shivers to run over Ole Miss

“Yeah. What is that, three in a weeks in a row? Like I said, when we’re able to run the football, it takes a lot of the pressure off everybody,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. ”This team’s growing. I said last week ‘our offense is a work in progress.’ What I meant by that is, our offensive line, for the first time, had the same five guys. This week, it was two weeks in a row. I think we can keep building on that. Anytime you can rush for 200 yards in this league, you have a good chance to win.”

On Saturday, with a combination of Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers, the Tigers accomplished just that.

All week long, there’s been an emphasis from Gus Malzahn to get back to “hard-nosed, Auburn football” and running the ball.

Bigsby had his third-straight game with over 100 rushing yards, carrying it 24 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

This marked the first time since Kerryon Johnson in 2017 an Auburn running back had three consecutive games with over 100 rushing yards.

“Yeah, he’s running with passion. He’s breaking tackles,” Malzahn said. “He came into this game tied for first or something breaking tackles I think, so he’s continuing to do that.”

Back at kick-returner, Bigsby also ran the opening kick of the second half back for a touchdown, but it was called back due to a holding on Smoke Monday.

Along with Bigsby, Auburn got team captain Shivers back for the first time since the Kentucky game. He carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards and a touchdown.

“Yeah, you know, Shaun, he's getting close to 100 percent. He runs extremely hard,” Malzahn said. “Those two -- D.J. [Williams] got a little banged up on that one run, so those two really carried the load. I thought they ran extremely hard and they broke tackles. So it was good. And they protected the football.”

Overall, Auburn combined for 224 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, with the team averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Even though Seth Williams is around Bigsby every day, he still continues to impress the wideout.

“Everytime he runs the ball it’s something different,” Williams said. “Like, just to see him running like, first person not gonna touch him and he’s gonna always run someone over. Even though they called the kick-return back he still ran it back, just to see him do that it’s amazing.”

A star in his own right, Williams know Bigsby is a budding star, as well.

“Like, he’s gonna be special. Watch out for him,” Williams said.



