AUBURN | No. 8 Auburn found its shooting touch in the second half and it was lights-out for UNC Asheville. The Tigers came out of the break on a 19-4 run, making 7-of-8 shots from the floor to open up a 30-point lead en route to a 67-41 win over the visiting Bulldogs.

Auburn scored 20 points off 25 UNCA turnovers to improve to 7-1 on the season.

“I thought our defense was good tonight,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “And sometimes, you know, your defense has got to carry you. Defense travels. While we struggled a little bit offensively, particularly how we took care of the ball—19 assists, 19 turnovers is not good—the defense maintained pretty consistent.”

Dunbar came up big off the bench against UNC Asheville. Ben Wolk/AuburnSports.com

After shooting 37.0 percent from the floor including 4-of-16 from 3-point range in the first half, Auburn shot 61.9 percent from the floor and made 5-of-9 from beyond the arc after the break. The Tigers out-rebounded UNCA 32-27 and out-scored them off the bench 26-16. Austin Wiley led the Tigers with 14 points and five blocked shots in 18 minutes off the bench. He also brought down four rebounds. Samir Doughty added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. "Even after the win, we played alright; we didn't play our best basketball, so (Pearl's) message was we can't play down to the opponent,” Wiley said. “We just got to get better. Yeah, that's pretty much it. We just got to play better basketball." Auburn returns to action Saturday against Dayton. Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.