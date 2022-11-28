The hire comes exactly four weeks after the firing of Bryan Harsin and the hiring of athletic director John Cohen, who led the search.

The former Ole Miss and Liberty coach is finalizing a deal to become Auburn’s 29th head coach, AuburnSports.com has confirmed.

Freeze, 53, spent the last four seasons at Liberty where he compiled a 34-15 record and three bowl wins. He led the Flames to a 21-19 win at Arkansas Nov. 5, the program's first-ever win over an SEC school.

He was 39-25 at Ole Miss from 2012-16 including three bowl wins, although 27 of those wins were vacated due to NCAA violations. The Rebels went 10-3 in 2015 and beat Oklahoma State 48-20 in the Sugar Bowl, fishing with a No. 10 national ranking.

He led Ole Miss to a 23-7 win over No. 1 Alabama in 2014 and a 43-37 win at No. 2 Alabama in 2015.

Freeze was a prolific recruiter during his time at Ole Miss, signing the nation’s No. 7 class in both 2013 and 2016. His 2013 class included three 5-stars: DL Robert Nkemdiche, OL Laremy Tunsil and WR Laquon Treadwell. He signed 5-star OL Greg Little and 5-star QB Shea Patterson in 2016.

Tunsil, Treadwell and Nkemdiche were all taken in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft while running back Evan Engram went in the first round in 2017.

Freeze had two Liberty players drafted, wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden in the fourth round in 2020 and quarterback Malik Willis in the third round in 2022.

Freeze began his coaching career as an assistant and then the head coach at Briarcrest High School in Eads, Tenn. He was an assistant at Ole Miss from 2006-07, Lambuth from 2008-09 and Arkansas State in 2010.

He took over an Arkansas State program that had not had a winning season in 15 years and guided the Red Wolves to a 10-3 record in 2011.

Freeze has had his share of off-the-field issues during his coaching career. He was fired from Ole Miss after the program committed numerous recruiting violations. An investigation uncovered a “concerning pattern” of calls to an escort service from his University-issued phone.

Freeze was publicly accused in July of sending an unsolicited Twitter direct message defending Liberty AD Ian McCaw to one of 21 former students that accused Liberty in a lawsuit of mishandling sexual assault cases. McCaw was the AD at Baylor during a sexual assault scandal.