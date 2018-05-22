Tigers turn to another freshman
AUBURN | Jack Owen has stepped up over the last month of the season, helping Auburn to two midweek wins in his last three starts.
Now, the seventh-seeded Tigers are turning to the freshman left-hander to get them off to a good start in the SEC Tournament. Owen will get the nod against 10th-seeded Kentucky in Tuesday’s first round.
“We tried him early on at Arkansas and I thought we got some tentativeness, and to see him come back a month later and really drive the ball in the strike zone was exciting,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “South Alabama, the Troy starts, I think he’s put together a body of work this last month and I think he’s ready. I think he’s our best chance to go out and get off to a good start to win a ballgame tomorrow.”
Owen is 2-2 on the season with a 6.19 ERA. But in his last four appearances — starts against Samford and South Alabama, a relief appearance at Ole Miss and a start at Troy — he’s allowed just five earned runs and struck out 18 in 14.2 innings, which corresponds to a 3.07 ERA.
“Attacking the hitters, being aggressive, being confident, throwing the ball with intent, it’s lot easier,” said Owen of what’s different the last month. “I haven’t really started throwing any harder, it’s not like I’m doing anything differently, it’s just throwing the ball with intent. It changes the whole aspect of the game when your a hitter or a pitcher and you get more swings and misses. It’s a confidence thing.”
Owen will be facing a another freshman in Wildcat right-hander Daniel Harper, who is 3-2 with a 5.24 ERA. Harper was used as a starter earlier in the season but has worked mainly a reliever the last month. In SEC games, Harper is 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA and one save in 7.1 IP.
Kentucky took two-of-three from Auburn during a frigid series in Lexington back in March.
“We’re going to try to go win a ballgame to get a opportunity to stay in Birmingham in this SEC Tournament,” Thompson said. “Birmingham and this tournament means a ton to Auburn baseball. I’ll approach this as a business trip with our ball club.”
The winner of Auburn-Kentucky will face No. 2 seed Ole Miss Wednesday. The Rebels swept the Tigers in Oxford two weeks ago, and Auburn’s players would love to get another shot at the nation’s fourth-ranked team.
“It’s very important,” said catcher Brett Wright, who is preparing to catch every game of the tournament. “I feel like everyone on the team wants another go-around with Ole Miss, because I do.
“I know Jack’s going to get us the win and the bullpen Tuesday will get us to game two against Ole Miss. I know Tanner (Burns) is going to want some redemption and I’m sure everybody else is. I’m excited to play Ole Miss but we’ve got to get past Kentucky first.”
Thompson said either Burns or Davis Daniel will start against Ole Miss, depending on whether Daniel is used in relief Tuesday. If Burns starts Wednesday, All-American Casey Mize will start Thursday.
The 2018 SEC Tournament gets underway Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. CT as No. 6 seed Vanderbilt plays No. 11 seed Texas A&M. Auburn’s game will follow about 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, which should be around 1 p.m. All games will carried on the SEC Network until Sunday’s championship, which will be at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.
***SEC TOURNAMENT BRACKET***
TEAM NOTES
** A record seven players earned All-SEC honors including Mize, who is the first Auburn pitcher to be named first-team All-SEC since Chris Bootcheck in 2000. Will Holland was named as the second-team shortstop and second baseman Luke Jarvis was named to the All-Defensive team.
** Four players were named to the All-Freshman team in pitchers Tanner Burns and Cody Greenhill, outfielder Steven Williams and designated hitter Edouard Julien. They are a part of Thompson’s first full recruiting class at Auburn, which was the highest-ranked in school history.
** Holland, a sophomore, was named the SEC Player of the Week for the first time in his career after batting .611 (11-of-17) in four games last week with seven runs scored, five doubles, two home runs and six RBI. He lead off four-straight games from May 12-18 with an extra-base hit.
** Auburn finished the regular season 37-19 overall and 15-15 in the SEC, good for third-place in the SEC West, which is the highest finish since 2011. It’s the first time Auburn has finished with a .500 record on better in back-to-back seasons since 2003.
** Auburn has hit home runs in 11 of its last 13 games to bring its season total to 64, which ranks sixth in program history. The 64 home runs are more than double the 30 AU hit last season.
** The Tigers have five players with 10 or more home runs this season, matching the 2009 and 2010 teams for the most players with 10+ home runs in program history. Four Auburn newcomers — Julien (14), Brendan Venter (12), Williams (10) and Wright (10) — have accounted for 72 percent of the home runs (46). They have also accounted for 42 percent of the runs scored (170), 45 percent of the hits (237), 43 percent of the doubles (45) and 52 percent of the RBI (193).