AUBURN | Jack Owen has stepped up over the last month of the season, helping Auburn to two midweek wins in his last three starts. Now, the seventh-seeded Tigers are turning to the freshman left-hander to get them off to a good start in the SEC Tournament. Owen will get the nod against 10th-seeded Kentucky in Tuesday’s first round. “We tried him early on at Arkansas and I thought we got some tentativeness, and to see him come back a month later and really drive the ball in the strike zone was exciting,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “South Alabama, the Troy starts, I think he’s put together a body of work this last month and I think he’s ready. I think he’s our best chance to go out and get off to a good start to win a ballgame tomorrow.”

Owen is part of a talented class of freshmen at Auburn. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn athletics

Owen is 2-2 on the season with a 6.19 ERA. But in his last four appearances — starts against Samford and South Alabama, a relief appearance at Ole Miss and a start at Troy — he’s allowed just five earned runs and struck out 18 in 14.2 innings, which corresponds to a 3.07 ERA. “Attacking the hitters, being aggressive, being confident, throwing the ball with intent, it’s lot easier,” said Owen of what’s different the last month. “I haven’t really started throwing any harder, it’s not like I’m doing anything differently, it’s just throwing the ball with intent. It changes the whole aspect of the game when your a hitter or a pitcher and you get more swings and misses. It’s a confidence thing.” Owen will be facing a another freshman in Wildcat right-hander Daniel Harper, who is 3-2 with a 5.24 ERA. Harper was used as a starter earlier in the season but has worked mainly a reliever the last month. In SEC games, Harper is 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA and one save in 7.1 IP. Kentucky took two-of-three from Auburn during a frigid series in Lexington back in March. “We’re going to try to go win a ballgame to get a opportunity to stay in Birmingham in this SEC Tournament,” Thompson said. “Birmingham and this tournament means a ton to Auburn baseball. I’ll approach this as a business trip with our ball club.” The winner of Auburn-Kentucky will face No. 2 seed Ole Miss Wednesday. The Rebels swept the Tigers in Oxford two weeks ago, and Auburn’s players would love to get another shot at the nation’s fourth-ranked team. “It’s very important,” said catcher Brett Wright, who is preparing to catch every game of the tournament. “I feel like everyone on the team wants another go-around with Ole Miss, because I do. “I know Jack’s going to get us the win and the bullpen Tuesday will get us to game two against Ole Miss. I know Tanner (Burns) is going to want some redemption and I’m sure everybody else is. I’m excited to play Ole Miss but we’ve got to get past Kentucky first.”