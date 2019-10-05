“We just have to keep our head high. That was a tough loss,” senior defensive end Marlon Davidson said. “We shouldn’t have lost that game. We shouldn’t have put ourselves in that position. But, I mean, times get hard out there. You just got to come back next week and play better. We have to focus on us getting better and just have fun again. I don’t think we had fun today.”

The Gators, inspired by a sellout crowd and a visit from ESPN’s College Gameday, scored touchdowns on two big plays and forced AU freshman quarterback Bo Nix into three interceptions.

The Tigers had four turnovers, managed just 269 yards of offense, were 2 of 14 on third downs and had nine penalties including three false starts in a disappointing 24-13 loss at No. 10 Florida.

Auburn was just 1 of 5 on third and short, failing to convert on two 3rd and 1’s, a 3rd and 2 and a 3rd and 3. Auburn didn’t run the Wildcat with JaTarvious Whitlow or backup quarterback Joey Gatewood on any of the 3rd and short attempts, a package that was very successful through the first five games.

“Looking back obviously when you don’t get them, the Wildcat is one thing that we had in our package we didn’t use,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

UF jumped on AU early with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Trask to Freddie Swain on just its second play of the game. Lamical Perine added an 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to essentially ice the game.

AU blew several opportunities before Perine’s run including an 80 yard drive in the third quarter that ended with a Nix interception in the end zone. AU had three first downs on that drive, doubling its total for the game.

“That was really tough,” Nix said. “Obviously, that was a tough environment. They were a really good team and a really good defense. Our defense played their butt off and they gave us all the chances in the world to win the game and the offense just didn’t get it done and the quarterback didn’t get it done.”

Auburn’s defense made a number of big plays but the offense was unable to capitalize on them. Auburn, which started drives in Florida territory five times, managed just six points, two field goals, off four turnovers.

“We just didn’t get it done offensively and that starts with me,” Malzahn said. “I’ve got to do a better job preparing the guys and have our guys ready.”

Auburn will be off next week before playing at Arkansas Oct. 19.