AUBURN | An SEC regular season championship is out of reach, but securing the best possible position in the postseason remains a priority. A win over Georgia Saturday will give No. 13 Auburn a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament. “Got a lot at stake in this game,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “We find ourselves in a situation where we can finish anywhere between second and sixth. A victory would guarantee us a spot in the top four seeds and the double-bye.

Cardwell and five of his teammates will be honored on Senior Night. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Obviously, it keeps us in a position to have a better seed in the NCAA Tournament with the victory.” ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has Auburn as a four seed in the East Region and playing Samford in the first round in Salt Lake City, Utah. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm projects the Tigers as the four seed in the Midwest with a first round game against McNeese State in Spokane, Wash. As for the SEC Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Nashville, a top-four finish and double-bye means Auburn would have to win three consecutive games to cut down the nets for the second time in Pearl’s 10 years at AU. Finishing fifth or sixth would mean playing on Thursday and having to win four straight. “It’s very important. We don’t want to play four games in four days,” said center Dylan Cardwell. “If we have to, we will. But at the end off the day, we’re looking for longevity. And four games in four days is very tough on the body, very tough on the mind. It kinda increases the fatigue on the players."