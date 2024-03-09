Tigers trying to secure top-four seed
AUBURN | An SEC regular season championship is out of reach, but securing the best possible position in the postseason remains a priority.
A win over Georgia Saturday will give No. 13 Auburn a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament.
“Got a lot at stake in this game,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “We find ourselves in a situation where we can finish anywhere between second and sixth. A victory would guarantee us a spot in the top four seeds and the double-bye.
“Obviously, it keeps us in a position to have a better seed in the NCAA Tournament with the victory.”
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has Auburn as a four seed in the East Region and playing Samford in the first round in Salt Lake City, Utah. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm projects the Tigers as the four seed in the Midwest with a first round game against McNeese State in Spokane, Wash.
As for the SEC Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Nashville, a top-four finish and double-bye means Auburn would have to win three consecutive games to cut down the nets for the second time in Pearl’s 10 years at AU.
Finishing fifth or sixth would mean playing on Thursday and having to win four straight.
“It’s very important. We don’t want to play four games in four days,” said center Dylan Cardwell. “If we have to, we will. But at the end off the day, we’re looking for longevity. And four games in four days is very tough on the body, very tough on the mind. It kinda increases the fatigue on the players."
The Bulldogs enter the final regular season game 16-14 overall and 6-11 in the SEC, coming off a win over Ole Miss Tuesday. The Tigers, 23-7 and 12-5, have won three of the last four including a 97-76 win at Georgia two weeks ago.
“In Athens, we had one of our better days, from the standpoint of having lost Jaylin Williams and needing to make a lot of changes. I thought those changes kept Georgia off-balance and contributed to our victory,” said Pearl.
“So I would expect Georgia to come in with confidence, having played us even for probably about 30 minutes of that game. It really wasn't until the last seven or eight minutes when we pulled away.”
Auburn will also honor six players on Senior Night in Cardwell, Johni Broome, K.D. Johnson, Chris Moore, Carter Sobera and Jalen Harper, along with managers Reegan McCue, Reagan Sparks and Chase Silvers. Jaylin Williams and Lior Berman were honored last year.
“It’s insane to me that it’s almost over,” said Cardwell. “I don’t know what my future looks like but there’s no words that can describe what’s going to happen Saturday. It’s just a lot of emotion wrapped into it.”
Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.