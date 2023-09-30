At Liberty, Freeze pulled off some huge road upsets over Power 5 teams, leading the Flames to wins at Syracuse and Virginia Tech in 2020, and at Arkansas in 2022.

He led Ole Miss to a win over No. 6 LSU in 2013 and followed that up with wins over No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Mississippi State in 2014. The Rebels beat No. 2 Alabama in in Tuscaloosa the following year and won at No. 10 Texas A&M in 2016.

The first-year Auburn coach will have an opportunity to knock off a top-ranked team for the first time Saturday as No. 1 Georgia visits Jordan-Hare Stadium.

He’s made sure to remind his players that just because they’re more than a two-touchdown underdog, doesn’t mean they can’t win.

“I've done that everywhere I've ever been and I think it creates transparency and authenticity. I tell them to be very clear on the fact that I've never walked into a game and thought that we can't win it and they shouldn't either it,” said Freeze.

"I give them plenty of examples. You're not supposed to take a Liberty team and beat Arkansas, either. Or Virginia Tech. Or an Ole Miss to beat Alabama. But we've done that and we can do it here too. That's how I go about it.”

Of course, Jordan-Hare Stadium has been the setting for a number of big upsets. Just in the last six years, the Tigers defeated No. 5 Alabama in 2019 and both No. 1 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama in 2017.

Other notable upsets in the last couple of decades include No. 1 Alabama in 2013, No. 2 Florida in 2006, No. 5 LSU in 2004 and No. 1 Florida in 2001. AU is 3-2 overall against top-ranked teams at Jordan-Hare.

“Jordan-Hare Stadium is the greatest place to play in the world and I truly and firmly believe that,” said tight end Luke Deal. “Our fans are the best in the world. They're going to be out there, it's going to 88,000 strong and it's going to be rocking so I'm excited for that.

“It always is for a rivalry game and you guys saw it and heard it against UMass and some of those teams. It's going to be real this Saturday."

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.