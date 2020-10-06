AuburnSports - Tigers trying to buck a negative trend

“That's one area that we're going to work hard on to get more pressure on the quarterback,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

The Tigers certainly have a lot to shore up on both sides of the ball heading into Saturday’s clash with Arkansas, and pass rush is one of the priorities.

AUBURN | Auburn has three sacks in two games, which is currently tied for ninth in the SEC.

The Buck linebacker position is supposed to generate the most sack and pressures for the defense. Auburn had a streak of edge pass rushers under Malzahn — Dee Ford, Carl Lawson and Jeff Holland — that created fear in opposing left tackles and quarterbacks.

But last season, Auburn’s two Buck linebackers, Big Kat Bryant and T.D. Moultry, combined for just 2.5 sacks. This season, Derick Hall, Moultry and Caleb Johnson, the top three Bucks on the depth chart, have combined for zero sacks and two quarterback hurries in two games.

Auburn’s three sacks have come from a defensive tackle, DaQuan Newkirk, and two blitzing linebackers — Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain.

That could prompt the move of Bryant, a preseason All-SEC selection at defensive end, back to Buck where he had 1.5 sacks a year ago. Bryant missed the first game of the season with an injury but returned to total one tackle in 42 snaps at Georgia.

“I think Big Kat practiced Sunday and looked like he got through it fine. He'll keep improving. And of course, he's a big factor with our pass rush,” Malzahn said.

The 13th-ranked Tigers host Arkansas Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.