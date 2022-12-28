Castleton will again be the focal point for Auburn's defense on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-11 senior leads Florida in points (15.8), rebounds (7.6), steals (1.1) and blocks (2.5) per game. It will fall on the shoulders of Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell, both of whom Pearl calls really good defenders to keep Castleton in check.

"I'm tired of him kicking our ass, is what I'm tired of," Pearl said. "I don't know him well enough to stop him. We had the National Defensive Player of the Year last year, and we couldn't stop him."

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl is sick of seeing Colin Castleton. In two meetings against Florida last season, the Gators' center put up 41 points and 18 rebounds. The Auburn coach was extremely blunt about having to face Castleton again.

But Florida also does an excellent job of creating mismatches, Pearl says, which will test the two big guys.

"Florida does a good job with their ball-screen offense," the coach said. "They force your 5 man to guard in ball screen, and then they get it to Castleton in advantage-disadvantage situations, and then you've gotta guard him."

One of Auburn's three losses in SEC play last season – the Tigers won the home matchup against the Gators – Zep Jasper understands that it won't just be Castleton that Auburn needs to worry about. Florida has two transfer guards in Trey Bonham (VMI) and Kyle Lofton (St. Bonaventure) that will be looking to showcase their talents in their first conference game.

"You know coming out there, they're gonna be pumped, and try to get a win against a ranked Auburn team," the Auburn guard said. "Us having like a 20, what is 26? Twenty-six home-game winning streak. They're gonna try to eliminate that winning streak. So they're gonna come in pretty tough, especially with a coach who used to coach here."

That coach is Todd Golden, who is in his first season in charge of the Gators. From 2014-16, he served as an assistant under Pearl at Auburn. Putting the friendship aside, Pearl understands how big of a game this is regarding the SEC hierarchy.

"I look at the Florida matchup, and we were picked basically fifth in the league, mostly," he said. "Florida was picked between fifth and seventh. So this is an important game because I do think that Florida will be a team that will compete for the top five or six spots in our league, and so will we."

Auburn and Florida tip off at 6 p.m. CT. The game airs on ESPN2.